According to Statistics Canada, the average length of a marriage in Canada that ends in divorce is 15 years, and the average age at divorce is about 46 years old. As individuals in this situation re-evaluate their lives and finances, they’ll need to think about many aspects of personal finance, including but not limited to:

Assets like cash, property, vehicles and other belongings

Upcoming payments, such as bills, debts, housing and education costs

Financial instruments, such as bank accounts and investments

Custody of children

Custody of pets

These items tend to dominate divorce discussions. What’s often overlooked—despite being critical financial assets—are insurance policies, including life insurance.

Including life insurance in divorce discussions

When divorcing couples talk about dividing assets, life insurance may not be high on the list of priorities. But, depending on the specifics of the policy and whether or not children or joint dependents are involved, life insurance can offer significant benefits and financial protection, either through cash value or as a death benefit. As you navigate the many decisions you’ll need to make during the separation and divorce process, it’s important to maintain and perhaps update your life insurance policy. Remember why you got it in the first place—to protect your dependents from financial hardship, should something happen to you.

Follow these steps to help yourself assess your financial needs, update your insurance policies and plan for the future.

Step 1: Review your expenses and make a plan

The first step in assessing your financial situation is a thorough review of your obligations. This includes expenses such as mortgage payments, utility bills, child care, debt repayment, groceries and educational costs.

Make a thorough list of the family and personal expenses. This process will help you understand how your finances will change or have changed, what your financial picture will look like moving forward and how/when you’ll need to make adjustments. It’s also important to note the expenses that you’re depending on your former partner to cover, either fully or partially. (For a helpful list of household expenses, download the free MoneySense budget template.)

If you’re unsure of how to organize your finances, enlisting the expertise of a financial planner could help. They can take a holistic look at your financial situation and come up with a plan, including which expenses to prioritize.

Step 2: Review and update your life insurance and critical illness policies

Once you understand your current financial picture, you can review your insurance policies and make any necessary updates. This will help provide reassurance and stability. This step is where life insurance, estate planning and critical illness and disability insurance come into play.