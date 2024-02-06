Divorce and life insurance: How to make sure your family stays protected
If you’re going through a divorce, you have many financial decisions to make, including how to update your life insurance policy. Here’s what to consider.
Jay and Susan (not their real names) spent 15 years building a life together. They bought a house, adopted a dog and started a family—their two kids are the light of their lives. But due to a variety of reasons, they decided that they’d be better people, and better parents, separately rather than as a married couple. Divorce is a life-changing event that brings with it a lot of uncertainties and challenges, including financial ones.
According to Statistics Canada, the average length of a marriage in Canada that ends in divorce is 15 years, and the average age at divorce is about 46 years old. As individuals in this situation re-evaluate their lives and finances, they’ll need to think about many aspects of personal finance, including but not limited to:
These items tend to dominate divorce discussions. What’s often overlooked—despite being critical financial assets—are insurance policies, including life insurance.
When divorcing couples talk about dividing assets, life insurance may not be high on the list of priorities. But, depending on the specifics of the policy and whether or not children or joint dependents are involved, life insurance can offer significant benefits and financial protection, either through cash value or as a death benefit. As you navigate the many decisions you’ll need to make during the separation and divorce process, it’s important to maintain and perhaps update your life insurance policy. Remember why you got it in the first place—to protect your dependents from financial hardship, should something happen to you.
Follow these steps to help yourself assess your financial needs, update your insurance policies and plan for the future.
The first step in assessing your financial situation is a thorough review of your obligations. This includes expenses such as mortgage payments, utility bills, child care, debt repayment, groceries and educational costs.
Make a thorough list of the family and personal expenses. This process will help you understand how your finances will change or have changed, what your financial picture will look like moving forward and how/when you’ll need to make adjustments. It’s also important to note the expenses that you’re depending on your former partner to cover, either fully or partially. (For a helpful list of household expenses, download the free MoneySense budget template.)
If you’re unsure of how to organize your finances, enlisting the expertise of a financial planner could help. They can take a holistic look at your financial situation and come up with a plan, including which expenses to prioritize.
Once you understand your current financial picture, you can review your insurance policies and make any necessary updates. This will help provide reassurance and stability. This step is where life insurance, estate planning and critical illness and disability insurance come into play.
When it comes to life insurance, specifically, reviewing and potentially updating policy and beneficiary information should be the first step post-divorce. Most people who are married name their spouse as their primary beneficiary. Whether or not the divorce is contentious, they will likely want to update this to a new beneficiary. However, depending on the divorce agreement, there may be circumstances where the former spouse remains a beneficiary, as a way to provide financial support on the expenses they agreed to contribute towards.
Canadians can also name their children or other dependents as the primary beneficiary or beneficiaries. If the beneficiary is a minor, you will need to appoint a trustee, who would manage the funds of the trust until the child is old enough to do so.
You might also need to make further adjustments to the policy. It’s helpful to consult the professionals who are supporting you through your divorce, whether that’s your licensed life insurance advisor, estate planning specialist, accountant or lawyer. Some things to consider include:
To ensure your family’s insurance coverage stays intact, set clear expectations on who will pay for the policy. It’s worth noting that the owner of the life insurance policy does not need to be the same individual as the payor.
After reviewing your financial obligations and identifying expenses that your former spouse is covering (partially or completely), does your life insurance policy provide enough coverage for your family? You may need to discuss purchasing additional temporary coverage if your debt load has increased. This applies to your critical illness and disability insurance policies, as well.
Some permanent policies accumulate cash value over time. The owner of the life insurance policy may decide to leverage the policy’s cash value as a loan for emergency cash-flow purposes or to fund a planned expense. The caveat is that the death benefit of the policy is generally reduced by that policy loan until the money is paid back. Whole life insurance policies typically have consistent premiums and generally guaranteed cash value accumulation, while universal life insurance offers flexible premiums and death benefits but with fewer guarantees. Universal life policies allocate a portion of your premiums towards the life insurance itself, while the remainder is divided between savings and investment components, which must be regularly monitored to ensure they are performing. Depending on the policy and its duration, the cash value of a life insurance policy may need to be considered as an asset in the divorce agreement.
In addition, reviewing your policy is important to keep track of payment cycles or any other conditions that may prevent your policy from coming into effect when needed.
Once you’ve sorted out your financial obligations and reviewed your insurance policies, it’s time to look forward. Here are a few steps that can help protect your future as well as the future of your beneficiaries in the case of a divorce:
You don’t have to do all of this alone. If you need help to organize your finances, divide up assets (including intangible ones like a life insurance policy) or explore new options, don’t hesitate to consult a professional. They can provide guidance and ensure you have proper protection for your family.
