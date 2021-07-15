What is flood insurance?

Flood insurance addresses the damage caused by either of the following two types of floods: Overland flooding and sewer backup.

Overland flooding is defined as a large quantity of water flowing over land that is typically dry and may be caused by natural circumstances such as heavy rainfall or snow-melt runoff or by a burst dam.

Then there’s sewer backup, which is when wastewater flows back into your house from the city’s main sewer lines, typically seeping up into your basement through your floor drains. It can happen when there’s a blockage in your plumbing or sewage systems. Sewer backup requires specific coverage and is treated differently than something like a burst pipe (which is typically covered by your home insurance policy). You’ll need to get sewer backup coverage added onto your insurance plan, and ensure that you have a sewer backup valve installed (not doing so would be classified as poor maintenance).

Both types differ from general water damage, which is a standard component of most homeowner policies and is defined by the insurance industry as clean water that suddenly and/or accidentally enters your home from a source other than the ground or a sewer. For example, if a pipe bursts or if your dishwasher overflows, flood insurance wouldn’t cover it. But your home insurance does. (Found water damage? Find out if your insurance will cover it here.)

Why is flood insurance suddenly important?

In Canada, major floods have been so historically rare that flood insurance was only available to purchase for commercial properties. For decades, Canada was actually the only G8 country not to offer residential flood insurance. However, flooding is on the rise in Canada, having increased in frequency every decade since the 1940s. In fact, as many major inland floods took place in the nine years between 2004 and 2013 as in the 44 years between 1955 and 1999. Consequently, the Canadian insurance industry finally introduced overland flood coverage for homeowners in 2015. And just last year, the Government of Canada created a task force specifically for exploring the possibility of a national flood insurance plan.

Does my house insurance cover a flood, or do I need a special flood insurance policy?

If you didn’t specifically request flood coverage when you purchased your home insurance policy, chances are you don’t have it. “Flood coverage is what’s known as an ‘endorsement,’ meaning it’s an addition to your policy,” explains Linda Dolan (CAIB), owner of Alport Insurance in Port Alberni, B.C., and vice president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada. What’s more, this applies to renters as well as homeowners. If you purchased your policy prior to 2015, flood coverage was not an available option then.

If you’re curious about adding flood coverage to your existing policy, your broker or insurance company will be able to tell you how much it will cost and if you qualify for it. Here’s more about how those defining factors are determined.