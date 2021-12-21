Whether you’re a weekend cottager or a full-time summer resident, you’ll need cottage insurance. Here’s an overview of cottage insurance, tips and other important information, including what you need to know if you have guests or renters coming to town.

What is cottage insurance?

Cottage insurance is exactly what it sounds like—property insurance that’s similar to your home insurance but designed for your cottage. Most lenders require home owners to show proof of insurance on a property in order to get a mortgage.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), most companies will only offer you cottage insurance if they also insure your primary residence. A cottage insurance policy is added to your home insurance as coverage for either a secondary or seasonal location. It is possible to get a separate, stand-alone cottage insurance policy, but this is less common.

What types of cottage insurance are out there?

Secondary property insurance is standard for a property that can be used year-round, whereas seasonal insurance covers a property that’s used for one or two seasons annually, explains Kelly Feteira of Morison Insurance, a brokerage with locations across southern Ontario. So, a cottage you visit most weekends in the summer and have access to in the winter would be a secondary property, but a cabin you can only access certain months of the year would be seasonal.

It’s best to confirm these details with your insurance provider, as terms like “cottage insurance,” “seasonal home insurance” and “secondary property insurance” may be applied somewhat differently between financial institutions. Like most insurance on the market, you can choose the level of coverage that’s right for you.

What does cottage insurance cover?

A cottage insurance policy will typically cover damage to the structure and/or property, plus personal liability in case a guest is injured while on your property. This means that if there’s a fire or someone falls off the deck, breaks their leg and sues you, you’ll be covered to the extent outlined in your policy. You can choose comprehensive coverage or take an á la carte approach. It’s also important to understand whether you have insurance that covers the cash value of the property or the replacement cost of the property (the latter being ideal), and if your policy covers the cost of rebuilding to code. This can be a huge expense, if you’re replacing a decades-old structure after a flood or fire, for example.

So, what’s not covered? Depending on your policy, your cottage insurance may exclude septic bed backups, motorized vehicles, buildings used for business or farming purposes, and damage caused by animals or earthquakes. That said, you can often purchase additional insurance to protect the contents of your cottage, outbuildings like boathouses or sheds, and recreational watercraft. Here’s a detailed look at standard coverage options from the IBC.

How much is cottage insurance?

The exact cost of your cottage insurance policy will depend on your location and the value of your property, but generally speaking, Canadians can expect to pay between $800 and $3,000 annually, Feteira says.