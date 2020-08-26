Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The BMO CashBack Mastercard is a solid no-annual-fee cash-back card that makes redemptions easy and straightforward. Its earn rate of 3% on groceries is the highest in Canada for a no-fee card, and in addition it offers 1% cash back on recurring bill payments. Everything else earns at 0.5%. You can redeem your cash at any time, starting with just $1 earned.

This card has a low $15,000 annual income requirement, which makes it accessible, even to students. And, because it’s from a big bank, it’s perfect for those who want to maintain all their accounts with one provider while enjoying the security of banking with a major household name.

Get more details about the BMO CashBack Mastercard*

8 things to know about the BMO CashBack Mastercard

1. Everyday cash back rewards

On groceries:

Groceries are a big spending category for most Canadians, and the BMO CashBack Mastercard offers an easy and accessible way to earn cash on this expenditure. Pay for your food at a grocery store and you’ll get 3% back—the highest earn rate in this category of any no-fee cash back credit card in Canada. Its closest competitors, the PC Financial World Elite and Triangle World Elite Mastercard from Canadian Tire, technically allow for a 3% return on groceries but through their rewards program. And both cards require a personal income of $80,000. The $15,000 personal income requirement of the BMO CashBack Mastercard makes its excellent cash-back rate very accessible.

It’s important to note that this earn rate is capped at the first $500 in grocery purchases per monthly statement period, after which time you’ll earn the card’s base rate of 0.5%. This cap resets every month, so it’s possible you won’t even hit it.

For everything else:

Recurring bill payments, or bills that are paid on a monthly or regular basis, earn a slightly elevated 1% return up to $500, after which time it drops to the 0.5% base rate. All other everyday purchases earn at 0.5%, with no limit to how much you can earn.

2. Welcome offer

Looking to entice new customers, the BMO CashBack Mastercard is offering a very tempting welcome of an accelerated 5% cash back or for the first 3 months up to $1,500 in purchases (whichever you hit first). This is a strong bonus for an entry-level, no-fee card.

3. As a Mastercard, it’s accepted virtually everywhere

As a credit card, you can anywhere where Mastercard is accepted. And, aside from more “typical” grocery stores you can even earn 3% cash back on groceries, from No-Frills and Walmart Supercentre grocery store locations. You can use this card at Costco but be aware that since Costco is a discount warehouse and not considered a grocery store, you’ll get 0.5% cash back instead with grocery purchases.