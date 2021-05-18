4. There’s no annual fee and no income requirement

The biggest draw of the SimplyCash from American Express is, of course, that there’s no annual fee. That means it’s completely free to use (provided you pay off your balance in full every month, of course). So, all the rewards go right into your pocket instead of offsetting an annual fee. As well, there’s no strict income requirement to be eligible for the card, making SimplyCash from Amex accessible to the majority of Canadians.

5. Side perks

As you might expect with a no fee card, SimplyCash from American Express doesn’t have the most impressive suite of benefits. But it does offer something you won’t get with other no fee cards from Visa or Mastercard: American Express Experiences. This is a serious entertainment perk that gives you access to presale tickets to major events, shows and concerts, as well as early bookings to some of the country’s hottest restaurants and even specially curated private shopping experiences. As well, the SimplyCash offers up to $100,000 in travel accident insurance—an unexpected benefit for a no fee card. You’ll also get purchase protection and automatic extended warranties for up to one year (which is the norm for most credit cards).

6. It’s a great option to use as part of a two-card strategy

Since SimplyCash from American Express has no annual fee and an above-average earn rate of 1.25% on everything you buy, it’s ideal to use in combination with another card as a way to earn more rewards. For instance, you could carry the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite for groceries, gas and recurring bills, as it will earn you a substantial 3% on those purchases, and use the SimplyCash to earn 1.25% on everything else since the TD Card by default earns only 1% on everything outside of its bonus three categories.



7. The SimplyCash is a credit card, not a charge card

It’s commonly thought that all American Express cards are charge cards, meaning it must be paid off every month no matter what. But that’s not actually the case; SimplyCash from Amex is a conventional credit card, just like any Visa or Mastercard. Once you apply, you’ll be approved for a set credit limit, and as long as you pay off your balance in full every month, you won’t owe any interest. The card does allow you to carry a balance from month to month, but an interest rate of 19.99% will kick in if you do that. Again, that is just like any other credit card.

8. More places are now accepting Amex

While it’s true that American Express isn’t as widely accepted as Visa and Mastercard, the difference is not as significant as you might think—depending on your shopping habits. In fact, we’d say the stigma around Amex acceptance is a little overblown, and here’s why: It’s accepted at more than 96,000 locations across Canada, including most major department stores and restaurant chains, many prominent grocery stores and virtually all online-delivery and ride-share apps. That said, it’s true Amex isn’t accepted at several places, such as Loblaws, discount grocers and many smaller local stores, restaurants and cafes. A common strategy among Amex cardholders is to carry a debit card or a second credit card from Visa or Mastercard in case a retailer doesn’t accept Amex.

How much can you earn with the SimplyCash from Amex?

It depends on your spending habits.

For example, if you were to spend $1,500 per month—we all know that’s not hard to do—you’d rack up $225 cash back every year, which is pretty impressive for a no fee card. And calculating how much you’ll get is easy since the earn rate is a straight 1.25% cash back on everything.

As noted earlier, one of the smartest ways to use the SimplyCash is in combination with another card. Let’s say that you carry the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite, which earns 3% back on groceries, gas and recurring bills and 1% on everything else; if you also carry the SimplyCash card, you can boost your rewards by using it to pay for “everything else” without owing any extra annual fees.