TD Cash Back Visa Card review
A cash-back rewards program, fees, interest rates and even competitors. It's all here in our TD Cash Back Visa Card Review.
There isn’t much that rings sweeter than cash in your pocket, which is precisely the allure of the cash back credit card. Canada’s Big Five banks (and many smaller ones too) offer a wide range of credit cards that allow you to accumulate cash rewards simply by using them. And to maximize those rewards, you’ll want to choose a card based on spending habits. If you’re new to the world of cash-back credit cards, TD’s Cash Back Visa Card is a simple and reliable introductory option with no annual fee, no minimum income requirement and a no-frills approach.
|Annual fee
|$0
|Rewards
|1% cash back on grocery, gas and recurring bill payments; 0.5% cash back on all other purchases
|Purchase interest rate
|19.99%
|Income requirement
|None specified
|Best features
|No annual fee; redeem your cash back any time; accessible entry-level card with no specific income requirements
|Who it’s good for
|Students and new credit card users; people who already have a TD bank account; those who want to earn basic rewards without annual fees
TD Cash Back Visa cardholders will earn 1% cash back on three bonus categories (grocery, gas and recurring bill payments) and 0.5% on everything else. There’s an imposed yearly spend cap of $5,000 within each bonus category. Once you hit the cap, your earn rate in that specific bonus category will drop from 1% to 0.5% for the rest of the year. This may or may not be a limitation for you, depending on how often you use your credit card. For instance, if you spend well over $450 per month on groceries, the spending caps will put a ceiling on your earning potential in that category. But the spending caps reset every year.
It’s worth noting that the TD Cash Back Visa Card doesn’t pretend to be anything other than an entry-level card. If it’s big dollar rewards you’re after, there are more lucrative options: The Tangerine Money Back Card, for example, offers up to 2% back in three spending categories and isn’t limited by an annual spend cap.
Most cash back cards have a specific time and date (e.g. once per year or month) to redeem your rewards. The big advantage of the TD Cash Back Visa card is that you can redeem right away, any time of the year, as long as the minimum redemption is $25. Keep your account open and make the minimum payments by your billing due date, and your cash rewards will never expire.
Accessibility is another perk of the TD Cash Back Visa card. Since it requires no minimum income level, it’s a great option as a student credit card or anyone who’s a credit card beginner looking to establish their credit history. Like most entry-level cards, it’s free to carry and doesn’t charge annual fees.
You can shop with confidence, thanks to the security and extended warranty protection. And you can save on car rentals, too. Card users save a minimum of 10% off the lowest available base rates in Canada and the U.S., and a minimum of 5% off the lowest available base rates internationally on qualifying rentals at Avis and Budget.
As long as you pay off your balance in full and on time, you won’t owe any interest. But if you carry a revolving balance, interest will kick in and you’ll owe interest at a rate of 19.99% annually (which is the standard among rewards credit cards). The TD Cash Back Visa card charges 20.99% on cash advances.
TD, or Toronto Dominion, was formed after the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank merged in 1955, and has since become one of Canada’s big five banks. That means a card from here comes with the added security of knowing it’s from a trustworthy financial institution that will probably be around for a while. If you already have a chequing or savings account with TD, transferring funds between accounts will be a breeze.
Compared with its competitors, the TD Cash Back Visa offers few extras or incentives to use the card beyond its very basic functions. You can earn double the rewards or more with the other no-fee rewards credit cards below.
Several other no-fee credit cards offer higher cash back rates on everyday purchases, as well as additional perks:
The benefit of the TD Cash Back Visa Card is its simplicity. It’s a solid option for credit card beginners or anyone who wants to build credit without too much concern about rewards. It’s also a good entry-level option for those who have already established other chequing and saving accounts with TD and also want a TD credit card to streamline their accounts with a single provider. If your goal is to collect more rewards more efficiently, skip this one and shop around for a card that offers better perks and accelerated rates.
