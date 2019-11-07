A breakdown of the PC Optimum Program and the 3 PC Financial Mastercards

Though the Loblaws brand is known mostly for groceries, it’s actually affiliated with a wide array of retailers, which is excellent news for consumers looking to benefit from the PC Optimum program. In addition to the Loblaws supermarkets, the brand owns numerous upscale food shopping chains from CityMarket to Zehr’s, while also catering to discount and bulk shoppers with No Frills and the Real Canadian Superstore. The group also includes online bank PC Financial, drug store chain Shoppers Drug Mart and apparel brand Joe Fresh. Do you have something in your pantry packaged in the simple yellow-and-black of No Name brand? How about vitamins, toiletries or personal care products by Life Brand? President’s Choice revolutionized packaged foods in the mid-80s and has since become a trusted product line. All of these are Loblaws brands, which means they’re eligible for earnings in the Loblaws reward program, PC Optimum.

The PC Optimum program

The first iteration of the digital Loblaws reward program was released in 2013 under the name PC Plus, and encouraged customers to collect PC Points on spends at Loblaws and Superstore locations. The following year, the company purchased the Shoppers Drug Mart chain, which had its own loyalty program, Optimum. And, as of February 2018, the two systems merged. The result? PC Optimum.

Though it takes its name from the merger of two mega-brands, the PC Optimum program is even more advantageous than you think. Thanks to a deal between Loblaws and Imperial Oil, both Esso and Mobil gas are eligible retailers, rounding out the program’s portfolio of offerings, and living up to PC’s claim that you can earn on the things you buy most.

PC Optimum’s Point-earning program easy to understand. Forget earn rates that would stymie calculus majors—in the PC Optimum program, you can redeem 10,000 PC Optimum Points for $10 off virtually anything available at participating stores. Naturally, the process is simple. You only need to tell the cashier that you want to redeem and the savings will come off at the till. Accumulating Points is fast, too, as long as you shop within the Loblaws family, And if you redeem in-app and in-store offers, you can multiply your Points. Savvy shoppers double up by paying with a President’s Choice Mastercard to accumulate even more. Read on to discover how maximize your PC Optimum rewards.

The PC Optimum card

Think of the PC Optimum card as your entry-level pass to the program. This loyalty membership card (or the accompanying app) will allow you to accumulate program Points by shopping at PC affiliated stores online or in-person, at Point events and also through personalized offers. Points are offered by more than 4,500 locations of retailers in the Loblaws family of stores, plus Shoppers Drug Mart (or Pharmaprix in Quebec), and Esso and Mobil.

A large part of the appeal of this program is the way it allows you to accelerate your earnings (more on that below) but the standard earn rates are 15 PC Optimum Points for every $1 spent at Shoppers Drug Mart or Pharmaprix, and 10 Points on every $1 spent where PC products are sold. Personalized offers and in-store Points events allow you to beef up your account.

The best PC Financial credit cards in Canada 2019

This accessible no-annual-fee Mastercard has no minimum income requirement, so there’s no barrier to accessing its rewards. No matter where you shop, when you pay with this card, you’ll earn PC Optimum Points at a standard rate of 10 per $1 spent. Plus, you can count on an accelerated rate of 25 per $1 at Shoppers Drug Mart or Pharmaprix, and at least 30 Points per litre at Esso or Mobil. When you shop for flights, hotel stays, car rentals or tours in the PC Travel program, you’ll get the help of experienced advisors, enjoy a best-price guarantee and earn 20 Points per $1 spent. Pro tip: When you add the program to your Speedpass+ app, you’ll earn even more on fuel and in-store purchases.

Although this is the most basic card, it does carry purchase assurance protection, extended warranty coverage and up to four free cards for family members.

If you make more than $60,000 annually (or $100,000 in your household), this product will multiply your rewards faster. You’ll earn 20 Points per $1 spent in Loblaws-affiliated stores, plus 35 per $1 at Shoppers or Pharmaprix, 20 Points per $1 at PC Travel, and at least 30 Points per litre at Esso and Mobil. The base rate for purchases everywhere else is 10 Points per dollar spent.

You can buy with confidence knowing you’ve got purchase assurance and an extended warranty. Get a little help with reservations, tickets and bookings with the 24/7 concierge service. All of these perks are available with no annual fee.

If you really want to rake in the rewards (and you’ve got the required $80,000 personal or $150,000 household annual income), consider the PC Financial World Elite Mastercard. Purchases made at Loblaws stores earn an incredible 30 Points per dollar, while Shoppers spends get 45 Points per dollar. Buy through PC Travel for 30 Points per dollar, and earn at least 30 Points per litre at Esso and Mobil.

Those earn rates are generous, but remember this is a World Elite card, which means some serious perks. In addition to 24/7 concierge service and identity theft protection, you’ll be covered with car rental collision/loss damage protection and travel emergency medical insurance. And, as with all PC Financial Mastercard products, there’s no annual fee.

