What, exactly, is changing?

Metro, Inc. has been an Air Miles Rewards Program partner since 1998, allowing shoppers to collect Air Miles and redeem them for money off their grocery bill.

With the end of the partnership, the chain is signalling its intention to transition from the Air Miles program to its own loyalty program, called Moi Rewards.

Once this change is complete, shoppers will no longer be able to collect or redeem Air Miles at stores under the Metro banner. Customers are invited to participate in Moi Rewards, which is expanding to Metro and Food Basics stores later this year. (Food Basics currently does not have a loyalty program.)

What is Moi?

Moi Rewards is the next step in the metro&moi loyalty program, which was launched in 2023 and quickly became a widely used points program in Quebec. The program allows shoppers to collect and redeem points in-store and online, as well as receive personalized promotions.

With Moi Rewards, you get one point for each dollar spent, and you can redeem when you’ve collected 500 points, which are worth $4. Points are awarded on pre-tax amounts. To start collecting, customers can enroll in the program for free and then show their Moi card at checkout.

Members can manage their accounts online and with the My Metro app.

Does Metro redeem Air Miles?

Metro will continue to accept Air Miles until it transitions to Moi Rewards. The chain has no end date for Air Miles yet, but it says it’s aiming for late 2024 to withdraw from the program. Current customers can expect to receive notice of the change through in-store and digital communications.

The history of Air Miles in Canada

Back in 1992, Air Miles launched in Canada and quickly became a popular loyalty program. Members collected Miles at various retail partners, and they could redeem them for a variety of rewards including merchandise, gift cards and, of course, travel.