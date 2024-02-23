Fresh off an appearance at Coachella, the Diljit Dosanjh Canada tour starts in Vancouver on April 27, 2024 at BC Place—a night that’s expected to be the largest Punjabi show ever produced outside of India. The singer will also be the first ever Punjabi artist to perform at the venue.

With 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and 24 million followers across all his social media platforms, Simplii felt Dosanjh would be the perfect candidate to be its first-ever brand ambassador.

“We both share the same passion for inspiring and supporting new Canadians and helping people live life to the fullest,” said Kam Dhadwar, managing director at CIBC Capital Markets, in a statement. “Nearly a third of Canadian newcomers originate from India and with Diljit’s help, we hope to help them see themselves in the Simplii brand.”

What the Simplii Dosanjh partnership means for Simplii clients

As of yet, this partnership doesn’t seem to offer any special perks for Simplii Financial customers looking to grab tickets to the Dosanjh show in Vancouver. “At the moment, our partnership includes social content, ads, contesting, and advice for our clients,” Dhadwar says in his statement, “but we’ll share more on how the partnership evolves over time.”

What to know about Simplii and its entertainment perks

Simplii Financial is one of Canada’s biggest alt-banks, with over 2 million Canadian account holders. It operates as an online-only institution, although clients can go to ATMs at any CIBC location, thanks to an ongoing partnership. Pitching itself as a bank for newcomer Canadians and international students, Simplii allows account enrollment from over 90 countries, same-day no-transfer-fee transactions to more than 130 countries, and foreign currency savings accounts, including for Indian rupees. It also offers high-interest savings accounts, chequing accounts and other products.

While Simplii is a fairly no-frills banking option, its Simplii Cash Back Visa Card offers a decent 4% reward rate for select restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, although it has an annual cap of $5,000. It also grants 1.5% back on $15,000 worth of eligible gas and pre-authorized payments, and a no-cap, 0.5% back on everything else. This might not do much for a Dosanjh fan looking for exclusive access before the show, but it could help concertgoers save a bit of money on their big night out. MoneySense lists it as one of the best credit cards for newcomers to Canada.

Are entertainment rewards worth it?

Plenty of credit cards and financial institutions and banks in Canada offer entertainment rewards. These range from early access to select shows to cash back rewards on ticket purchases, flights, or other entertainment options like restaurants and bars. For someone spending as much as $2,361 on front-row tickets at Dosanjh’s Vancouver show, according to Ticketmaster, entertainment rewards can go a long way. But not all cards are created equal.

The Simplii Cash Back Visa Card doesn’t offer entertainment rewards for show tickets, although Simplii’s cardholder agreement says it may give special offers from time to time. These could, presumably, include access to tickets to special events. For example, RBC helped Avion Rewards members snag tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.