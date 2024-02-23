Advertisement

Self Employment

How much should I charge for freelance services?

If you’ve started a freelance business or side hustle, find out how much to invoice, plus tips for filing...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 25, 2024

Nvidia continues to soar, Walmart and Home Depot have solid quarters, Canada’s inflation cools and more Canadian earnings are...

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Retired Money

Retirement Income for Life: Why Canadian retirees love Frederick Vettese’s books and his PERC

What’s new in the latest edition of Retirement Income for Life? A long-time fan digs into the book and...

Ask a Planner

Work-from-home tax credit: What Canadians can claim for 2023

The flat-rate home-office expense deduction is no longer available for 2023. But eligible employees who work from home can...

Columns

How to qualify for EI benefits in retirement in Canada

Just because you paid loads into a program doesn't mean you'll get EI benefits when you retire

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 18, 2024

Shopify battles expectations, pipelines and utilities pump profits, Cameco’s future looks bright, Swift versus the recession and Barrick shares...

Mortgages

Fixed or variable mortgage rate: Which should you choose in 2024?

After nearly two years of interest rate increases, cuts may be on the horizon—here’s what that means for current...

Investing

Webull Canada Review 2024

Stock trading platform Webull has landed in Canada with $2.99 trades. We review the new service, and determine who...

