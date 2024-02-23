Simplii and Diljit Dosanjh team up on eve of Dil-Luminati tour
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is now a Simplii brand ambassador. What does that mean for fans and cardholders?
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is now a Simplii brand ambassador. What does that mean for fans and cardholders?
Advertisement
Simplii and Diljit Dosanjh, a world-renowned Punjabi singer and actor, are joining forces to underscore the Canadian alternative financial institution’s focus on newcomers.
Advertisement
Fresh off an appearance at Coachella, the Diljit Dosanjh Canada tour starts in Vancouver on April 27, 2024 at BC Place—a night that’s expected to be the largest Punjabi show ever produced outside of India. The singer will also be the first ever Punjabi artist to perform at the venue.
With 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and 24 million followers across all his social media platforms, Simplii felt Dosanjh would be the perfect candidate to be its first-ever brand ambassador.
“We both share the same passion for inspiring and supporting new Canadians and helping people live life to the fullest,” said Kam Dhadwar, managing director at CIBC Capital Markets, in a statement. “Nearly a third of Canadian newcomers originate from India and with Diljit’s help, we hope to help them see themselves in the Simplii brand.”
As of yet, this partnership doesn’t seem to offer any special perks for Simplii Financial customers looking to grab tickets to the Dosanjh show in Vancouver. “At the moment, our partnership includes social content, ads, contesting, and advice for our clients,” Dhadwar says in his statement, “but we’ll share more on how the partnership evolves over time.”
Simplii Financial is one of Canada’s biggest alt-banks, with over 2 million Canadian account holders. It operates as an online-only institution, although clients can go to ATMs at any CIBC location, thanks to an ongoing partnership. Pitching itself as a bank for newcomer Canadians and international students, Simplii allows account enrollment from over 90 countries, same-day no-transfer-fee transactions to more than 130 countries, and foreign currency savings accounts, including for Indian rupees. It also offers high-interest savings accounts, chequing accounts and other products.
While Simplii is a fairly no-frills banking option, its Simplii Cash Back Visa Card offers a decent 4% reward rate for select restaurants, bars, and coffee shops, although it has an annual cap of $5,000. It also grants 1.5% back on $15,000 worth of eligible gas and pre-authorized payments, and a no-cap, 0.5% back on everything else. This might not do much for a Dosanjh fan looking for exclusive access before the show, but it could help concertgoers save a bit of money on their big night out. MoneySense lists it as one of the best credit cards for newcomers to Canada.
Plenty of credit cards and financial institutions and banks in Canada offer entertainment rewards. These range from early access to select shows to cash back rewards on ticket purchases, flights, or other entertainment options like restaurants and bars. For someone spending as much as $2,361 on front-row tickets at Dosanjh’s Vancouver show, according to Ticketmaster, entertainment rewards can go a long way. But not all cards are created equal.
The Simplii Cash Back Visa Card doesn’t offer entertainment rewards for show tickets, although Simplii’s cardholder agreement says it may give special offers from time to time. These could, presumably, include access to tickets to special events. For example, RBC helped Avion Rewards members snag tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
Advertisement
Earn 5 times the points on groceries and restaurants. Redeem points for flights on any airline.
An ideal option for cardholders looking to manage debt, the card’s low 12.99% APR is almost half the conventional interest rate found on most cards.
Earn 4% cash back on groceries, plus 4% on recurring bills and 2% on transit.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
American Express: Arguably the heaviest hitter out of all credit card travel rewards programs is American Express. Amex holders are able to jump the queue and get access to presale tickets for some of the biggest events in sports, music and theatre. They can even receive special concession offers, perks and even dedicated fan entrances, along with exclusive lounge access at participating airports.
Visa: From rental-car benefits to special guest status at over 900 luxury hotels around the world, Visa perks include an array of travel and entertainment perks at clients’ fingertips. Visa also offers Sofar, a deal that gives credit cardholders a free show ticket so long as they purchase at least one other ticket, along with an exclusive seven-day advance presale window at certain shows.
Mastercard: Holders of Mastercard’s World and World Elite credit cards can boast exclusive ticket access for Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games, concession discounts, and retail offers and exclusive offers for major theatrical performances, such as Cirque du Soleil.
Others: Credit cards through most major Canadian banks, including RBC, Scotiabank and TD, as well as digital-only options like Neo and Tangerine, offer clients cash back or other perks on a variety of entertainment options.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
If you’ve started a freelance business or side hustle, find out how much to invoice, plus tips for filing...
Nvidia continues to soar, Walmart and Home Depot have solid quarters, Canada’s inflation cools and more Canadian earnings are...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
What’s new in the latest edition of Retirement Income for Life? A long-time fan digs into the book and...
The flat-rate home-office expense deduction is no longer available for 2023. But eligible employees who work from home can...
Just because you paid loads into a program doesn't mean you'll get EI benefits when you retire
Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...
Shopify battles expectations, pipelines and utilities pump profits, Cameco’s future looks bright, Swift versus the recession and Barrick shares...
After nearly two years of interest rate increases, cuts may be on the horizon—here’s what that means for current...
Stock trading platform Webull has landed in Canada with $2.99 trades. We review the new service, and determine who...