But lately, it’s requests to haul cats and dogs that have been raining down on him.

“It’s been growing,” said the owner of Ottawa-based emBARK Pet Transport. “Lots of people are moving for work. And some people just want to be with their dogs on trips,” he said. “It’s like their baby.”

Pet travel has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. The number of dogs coming into Canada each year—temporarily, permanently or returning from an adventure abroad—rose by more than 400% between 2013 and 2019, when it hit an estimated 37,400, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

While owners seem eager to make the journey, crossing a border with their furry friend is not always easy. The process can be finicky and drawn-out, as authorities “change requirements all the time,” Perrault said.

Pet travel rules vary widely by country

Canadians travelling with animals face a growing thicket of entry rules that vary drastically from country to country, with some demanding a bewildering array of documents, strict time limits and even colour-specific ink in order to import a pet—be it for a day or a lifetime.

“There’s a lot of logistics when going to certain countries,” said Arlene Lebovic, founder of Your Dog Butler, which helps owners transport their pets.

As of August, Canadians carrying their canines into the United States must complete a free online form beforehand. The dog also must be at least six months old and have a microchip detectable via scanner to identify them.

Destinations with the tightest restrictions include the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India and the United Arab Emirates.