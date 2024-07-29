Advertisement

Ask a Planner

What happens when you can’t manage your investments anymore?

Your kids believe it’s time for someone else to manage your money, but you’re used to doing it on...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

A newcomer to Canada crosses her arms in front of a white board comparing the best credit cards for newcomers.

Credit Cards

The best credit cards for newcomers to Canada for 2024

As a newcomer, you’ll want a credit card that offers you the best value without having a long Canadian...

A woman shops for produce at a supermarket

Shopping

As food costs rise, our grocery shopping habits are changing

Checking flyers, price-matching and buying local are just a few of the tactics Canadians are using to keep...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 28, 2024

Biden’s step-aside reassures the bond market, Canadian rates drop again, Mag 7 stocks head in opposite directions, and Loblaw’s...

Ask a Planner

Capital gains tax when renting out your former principal residence

There may be tax implications to renting out your home after moving out of it. There are also some...

Canadian holding keys to a new home, in hopes that the Bank of Canada rate announcement will have an impact on mortgage rates.

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Columns

Using a HELOC as an investment strategy: not as taboo as you might think

Would leveraging the equity in a home to invest in dividend-paying investments lead to tax repercussions?

