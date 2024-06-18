Turns out that’s an expensive miss, as claiming these costs can result in a five-figure deduction on your tax return. Spoiler alert: be sure the receipts are retrievable, because this claim is usually audited before tax refunds flow. Here’s what you need to know.

Claiming moving expenses on your taxes

Distance requirements

One of the key criteria for qualifying is that your move must take you at least 40 kilometres closer to a new work or post-secondary location (the shortest public route is considered). In addition, the move must be made to earn income at that new location from either employment, self-employment or to attend post-secondary school. In a post-pandemic world, these basic rules have taken on a new meaning.

Eligible income sources

There are two categories of qualifying income sources at the new work location (note that we are talking about “net income”).

Net salary or wages: This includes amounts received under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act, which provides payment of outstanding eligible wages to individuals whose employer is bankrupt, or subject to a receivership or other qualifying insolvency proceeding. To get to net income, your gross income must be reduced by deductions like registered pension plan contributions, union dues, employment-related expenses and the enhanced premiums paid under the Canada Pension Plan (CPP).

Net self-employment income. This is what’s left after reducing your gross income by your eligible deductions.

Investment or retirement income, employment insurance and income from other passive sources do not qualify for the deduction.

Eligible locations

A CRA auditor will also put an emphasis on “work location” when applying the rules to your situation. An exception is moving to accept a student award, like certain scholarships or bursaries that have a taxable component. But even here there is a tax wrinkle: you must be in full-time attendance at the new school location to qualify for the moving expense claim.

Also, you must stop working or operating a business at the old location and establish a new home where you and your family will live. If you are working remotely and it doesn’t matter where you live in order to work, moves to a more convenient location—the cottage, Mexico, a cheaper city—will not qualify unless your employer requires this and can provide a letter to say so.

What moving expenses are tax-deductible?

Most expenses for moving to the new location in Canada are eligible. Deemed residents may also qualify to claim the following checklist of expenses.

You can deduct expenses associated with home ownership: