1. Open a TFSA

A tax-free savings account (TFSA) is a fantastic tool for Canadians to save and invest. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, but any growth in your investments and withdrawals is completely tax-free. It’s perfect for both short-term goals, like a dream vacation or a car, and for socking away money for the future. For 2024, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000 a year.

If you expect to use your TFSA for short-term savings instead of investing, Natasha Knox, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and founder of Alaphia Financial Wellness, recommends shopping around for the best interest rate. (Find a financial advisor near you.)

Some institutions offer promotional rates, so you can generally find a good rate you feel comfortable sticking with. And remember that big banks don’t always have the highest rates—you should also consider offers from small players like alternative banks and cooperatives.

2. Go beyond savings with an investment account

Think outside traditional savings accounts and dip your toe in investment options for more financial growth potential. This could include a brokerage account for buying stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) for a sure return, or a mutual fund for professionally managed diversification.

3. Save for your first home with an FHSA

The first home savings account (FHSA), which launched in 2023, allows Canadians to save up for their first home by making tax-deductible contributions of up to $8,000 per year, up to a lifetime limit of $40,000. Similar to a TFSA, any growth within the account is tax-free, making it an excellent choice for first-time home-buyers.

4. Build your credit score

Start building good credit now with a low-limit credit card. By paying your balance in full each month, you’ll establish a positive credit score. Your credit score is a three-digit number from 300 to 900 that shows creditors how well you manage your money. A good credit score will be important for accessing good rates on mortgages and loans in the future.

5. Monitor your credit score

Regularly check your credit score (once a year is recommended) to ensure there are no errors or fraud—and to track your progress. In Canada, a good credit score is generally considered to be above 660, while anything below 600 is considered fair or poor. There are plenty of free credit score monitoring services available online to choose from.

6. Choose a credit card that offers cash or points rewards

Many credit cards offer cash back rewards or points for everyday spending. Look for a card that offers rewards that align with your spending and lifestyle habits and your goals. For example, are you partial to cash-back for the flexibility of cash? Or do you prefer travel rewards so you can save them up and redeem them toward travel costs?