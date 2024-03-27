But is $100,000 in savings good enough? How much interest would you earn on it? And how do you take the first step toward saving that much in cash? We’re breaking down smart strategies for saving your first $100,000, how long it will take and how to invest $100,000 in Canada, plus expert insights with the help of a financial advisor.

How to save money

The first step is to determine the amount you can save from every paycheque. That will depend on how much income you earn and how much you need for fixed expenses. Once you start setting money aside, lock it up and throw away the key, at least for now.

I consulted Scott Sather, founder and financial planner at Awaken Wealth Management, who explains that automated deposits are a solid savings hack to saving your first $100,000. He advises that the most convenient method is automatically deducting a set amount from your paycheque. Whether you receive your pay biweekly or monthly, an automatic transfer to a savings or investment account—ideally, one that is not easily visible—will help you stick to your plan and contribute consistently.

Sather recommends setting up a high-interest savings account (HISA) at a financial institution, like EQ Bank or Tangerine, that is separate from where you typically do your banking. As a rule of thumb, he recommends auto-depositing 10% of every paycheque to start, but the amount is conditional on how quickly you need the money. Say, if you need it for a house in five years, you’ll have to save more aggressively. (Check out my article on how to save money fast on a low income.)

“If you need [access to] the money within the next five years, then anything stock market–related should not be touched,” explains Sather. You should only look at savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), which are low-risk investments with terms of a few months to a few years.

How a 27-year-old accountant saved $100,000 in five years Patrick Francis, a 27-year-old accountant in Toronto, learned about budgeting from his dad, and he considers that parental support and influence crucial. Also, consider adding what it was crucial for, as it feels like we’re left hanging, e.g.: crucial for his good money habits.. Saving $100,000 was his goal, so he decided to live at home for the first five years of his career to achieve it. He recognizes that living rent-free, at least for a period, is a privilege and advantage not everyone has, but he recommends it to anyone who can do it, to get a solid start early on. Career choices, like negotiating salary and choosing a well-paid career, also helped. Francis emphasizes diligent budgeting, cutting non-essentials and using high-interest savings accounts. His strategy was especially frugal, as Francis admits he hasn’t taken a vacation in over 10 years. He only spends $250 a month on entertainment (typically two dinners and a movie); he’s mindful of avoiding “lifestyle creep” and he’s laser-focused on his long-term goal of buying a condo or a home in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area).

How does compound interest work?

Compound interest means receiving interest payments on interest you’ve already earned. Using a compound interest calculator allows you to calculate future savings or debt.

For example, a $10,000 deposit with an annual interest rate of 3.5% will earn $350 in interest in the first year. The following year, you earn interest on $10,350, and the following year on $10,712.50, and so on. This compounding effect can occur yearly, monthly, weekly or daily, depending on the interest terms. Compound interest also works on debt. Not paying off a credit card or line of credit on time will lead to paying interest on top of interest, putting you even further into debt.

How long will it take to save $100,000?

It depends on how much money you make and how much you can consistently save. The average income of Canadians aged 24 to 35 is $53,500 a year, and the average income for those aged 35 to 44 is $68,000, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada. For the examples below, we’ll use an annual income of $60,000 (monthly income $5,000).