Ask yourself: Why move out now?

Before you start packing boxes, ask yourself why you want to move out. Perhaps you have an appetite to become more self-sufficient and learn to cook your own meals. Or maybe you’re tired of being interrupted by your parents when you have friends over and would prefer more privacy. If you’re from a small town, you might want to experience life in a big city.

Depending on your reasons for moving out, you may have to build extra money into your post-move budget. After all, if you’re hoping to go out more and enjoy the nightlife, that won’t be possible if you’re spending all your disposable income on rent.

Finally, if you just got into an argument with your parents and are feeling emotional, it may not be the best time to make any decisions about leaving home just yet. Give yourself a few days to look at the entire situation (finances included) and not just your emotions.

How to tell your parents you’re moving out

Once you’re completely sure you want to move out, give your parents a heads up about your plans. Present them with a well thought-out plan; one that includes your expectations, like how much it will cost and how you will be able to afford living on your own. Also ask for their input and advice. If you’re living in a dorm and looking to move off-campus, your parents may also be able to help you search for a new place. After all, this can be an emotional experience not only for you but for your family. So you’ll want to give them time to adjust to the idea of not having you at home.

How much should you save up to live on your own?

Unless your parents agree to foot the bill, it’s essential that you have a stable income to support yourself. Nothing’s worse than having irregular paycheques and worrying whether you can pay next month’s rent on time. A landlord is more likely to accept your rental application if they see that you aren’t spending more than 25% to 35% of your income on rent. Once you figure out how much you can earn, then you know how much you can afford.

A helpful tool is CMHC’s affordability calculator, which allows you to run different scenarios for renting or buying a property. The common costs to factor in are:

Utilities

Internet

Food

Transportation

Tenant insurance (Find out how much tenant insurance costs.)

Furniture (unless it’s a furnished apartment)

Appliances (if not included)

Entertainment

Subscriptions

Clothing

Other expenses you have (keep a diary and/or budget to keep on track)

If you own or will need to buy a car, also allocate money towards auto insurance, parking, gas and maintenance fees, which can add up quickly.

And don’t forget one-time moving costs, which can include hiring a moving company, renting a truck or paying for a storage unit. Also, if you don’t already have one, setting up an emergency fund (with three to six months’ worth of expenses) is advisable. Unexpected expenses may come up while you’re settling into your new residence.