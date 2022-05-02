Advertisement

A woman prepares a wall to be painted

Renovations

Tips for nailing a home reno this year

Whether you’re handy or not, learn how to spruce...

A detached home for sale in a quiet neighbourhood

Real Estate

Should you buy or sell first in today’s real estate market?

These prospective home buyers face a common challenge: buy...

A woman is standing inside a auto dealership, talking with a man holding a folder, as he tells her the features about the car she is planning to buy. Negotiations are coming.

Earn

The secret to planning for financial negotiations

Prepping for a job review or buying a car?...

Real Estate

What it’s like to be a first-time home buyer in Ontario—for real

Getting your foot on the property ladder in Ontario...

Real Estate

The complete guide for first-time home buyers in Canada

How much can you afford on your first home?...

A woman stresses over an important financial decision

Mortgage Terms

Now’s not the time to switch to a fixed-rate mortgage

As interest rates climb, variable mortgage rate holders may...

A man reviews paperwork following a change in the Bank of Canada's overnight rate

Financial literacy

How the Bank of Canada’s interest rate works—and why it’s rising

The central bank’s overnight interest rate sets the tone...

Mortgages

Watch: What Is the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive?

A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale...

Mortgages

Mortgage refinance calculator

Use a mortgage refinance calculator to understand the costs...

