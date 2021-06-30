Some groups of buyers, however, face specific challenges that need more targeted strategies.

Single or self-employed borrowers, for instance, often have a harder time qualifying for a mortgage than dual-income couples with full-time employment. Parents-to-be and downsizers, on the other hand, could face potential changes in income due to maternity/parental leave or retirement that could affect their ability to make payments or borrow money.

We asked real estate and mortgage professionals across Canada about the unique obstacles facing four different types of home buyers, and the strategies you can use to get past them.

If you’re single/divorced

Unless you’re a top earner, qualifying for a mortgage on a single income can be tough. But it’s not impossible.

“If you don’t qualify to purchase the home you want, you may want to ask a family member to co-sign your mortgage application,” says Christian Moretuzzo, a sales representative with EXP Realty Brokerage in Oakville, Ont.

Because the lender determines borrowing eligibility on the total income of all the applicants, having a parent or another relative to co-sign can help you get a larger mortgage. Of course, any co-signer is on the hook to make your payments if you can’t, so it’s a huge ask that co-signers should only agree to if they have the financial means to help.

It’s also critical for buyers with a single income to keep all their other borrowing in check so their total debt service ratio (TDS) does not exceed 40% of their annual earnings. “A vehicle loan can kill a mortgage,” says Kristi Hyson, a mortgage associate with Axiom Mortgage Solutions in Calgary, noting that a monthly car payment of $700 can quickly take a buyer out of range on a home purchase. “If a client is looking at buying a new vehicle, I always say hold off and purchase your home first.”

Finally, the more you can put toward the down payment, the easier it will be to get a mortgage approved. If you have equity from a previous sale, consider not only increasing the percentage of your down payment, but also the size of your deposit when making an offer, says Moretuzzo. “Upping the deposit beyond 5% shows sellers that you are a serious buyer who is financially qualified with liquid assets. That can tip the scales in your favour.” So, if you’re making an offer of $800,000, you’ll want to include a deposit of more than $40,000.