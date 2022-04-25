You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Our journey as first-time home buyers in Ontario is by no means unique. Amid soaring prices, many people have experienced the same relentless competition and have had to expand their search criteria and stretch their budget to land a property.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a perfect storm of low supply and high demand made prices surge. Lockdown measures sent many people in search of larger properties in which they could comfortably work from home. The Bank of Canada, fearing a recession, slashed already low interest rates to 0.25%, making it easier for people to take on larger mortgages. The result? Prices leaped not only in the hottest markets, such as those in the Greater Toronto Area, but also across smaller cities in the province.

There are now early signs that the Canadian housing market may be starting to cool. Although housing inventory remains far below the norm, an increase in the cost of borrowing is expected to soften demand. Whether a home buyer plans to get a variable-rate mortgage or a fixed-rate mortgage, they can expect to pay more as interest rates climb.

Watch: What is mortgage affordability?

There’s no doubt that being a first-time home buyer in Ontario is more challenging than ever. In its 2022 budget, unveiled in April, the Canadian federal government announced new initiatives aimed at making home ownership more affordable. It will be some time before we know if these measures will have their intended impact. In the meantime, we’ve pulled together a guide for those looking to get a toehold on the property ladder.

What you’ll need to buy a home in Ontario

The first thing you’ll likely ask yourself as a first-time home buyer in Ontario is how much you need to save for a down payment. While some financial experts recommend putting down 20%, that’s not a realistic expectation for everyone. Instead, you have the option of paying the minimum down payment, meaning as little as 5% for homes under $500,000, which could help you enter the market faster.

Purchase price Minimum down payment required Under $500,000 5% of the purchase price $500,000 to $999,999 5% of the first $500,000 + 10% of the portion of $500,001 to $999,999 $1 million plus 20% of purchase price

In some cases, it might be to your advantage to buy once you have the minimum that’s required for the down payment. “First-time buyers should look to enter the market as soon as possible so as to not have price inflation prevent them further and also to benefit from the equity growth created by the rising prices,” says Sadiq Boodoo, principal broker at Approved Financial Services in Whitby, Ont.

In other words, a little FOMO may not be a bad thing—as long as you can still comfortably afford the monthly mortgage payments. Remember, the smaller your down payment, the larger your regular mortgage payments will be. And with interest rates on the rise, it’s important to create an extra cushion in your budget.