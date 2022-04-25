Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Real Estate

The complete guide for first-time home buyers in Canada

How much can you afford on your first home?...

The complete guide for first-time home buyers in Canada
A woman stresses over an important financial decision

Mortgage Matters

Now’s not the time to switch to a fixed-rate mortgage

As interest rates climb, variable mortgage rate holders may...

Now’s not the time to switch to a fixed-rate mortgage
A man reviews paperwork following a change in the Bank of Canada's overnight rate

Financial literacy

How the Bank of Canada’s interest rate works—and why it’s rising

The central bank’s overnight interest rate sets the tone...

How the Bank of Canada’s interest rate works—and why it’s rising

Mortgages

Watch: What Is the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive?

Watch: What Is the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive?
A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale...

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

Mortgages

Mortgage refinance calculator

Use a mortgage refinance calculator to understand the costs...

Mortgage refinance calculator
a grandmother and grandchild on a couch

Ask MoneySense

How to save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property

A reader wonders if he should buy his parents’...

How to save on capital gains tax when selling a rental property

Mortgages

Mortgage payment calculator

Use a mortgage payment calculator to understand what a...

Mortgage payment calculator
A brightly light kitchen inside a home.

Real Estate

What home buyers should know about the Canadian mortgage stress test

Planning to get a mortgage from a federally regulated...

What home buyers should know about the Canadian mortgage stress test
couple struggling with online application

Debt

Will credit card debt affect my mortgage application?

Will credit card debt affect my mortgage application?