Within the past year, for example, announcements from the Department of Finance resulted in last-minute changes to the reporting requirements for the underused housing tax (UHT) and bare trust tax returns. UHT reporting was significantly reduced for Canadian residents, trusts, partnerships and corporations, and bare trust tax return filing now will not be required unless the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) makes a direct request to a taxpayer.

Given how these adjustments were late to be implemented and communicated to the public, many Canadians are wondering what will come of the new capital gains rules proposed in budget 2024.

Capital gains were left out of the government’s initial budget bill, introduced in May. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a notice of ways and means motion on June 10, and a vote that would formalize the rules is expected this week. But, with Parliament soon breaking for the summer, the capital gains rules may not officially pass into law until the fall.

With so much uncertainty around capital gains, how should Canadians prepare for the tax consequences?

What’s changing about capital gains in Canada

The 2024 federal budget proposed an increase to the capital gains inclusion rate—the portion of a capital gain that is included in a taxpayer’s income—from one-half to two-thirds in some instances. As before, assets held in tax-deferred and tax-free accounts like registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) will continue to be excluded from capital gains tax. So, the inclusion rate changes apply only to taxable investment accounts and capital assets like a vacation property.

Impacted taxpayers include:

Individuals with over $250,000 of capital gains in a tax year (only on the amount in excess of $250,000)

Corporations

Trusts

The individual taxpayers who are most impacted are those with assets like a cottage, rental property or business, since these assets must generally be sold all at once. Investors who own stocks, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can sell investments incrementally to avoid exceeding the threshold.

Lessons on tax planning for business owners

Under the new rules, business owners selling qualified farm or fishing property or qualified small business corporation shares can utilize the proposed $1,250,000 lifetime capital gains exemption to mitigate the impact of the higher inclusion rate. There is also a new Canadian entrepreneurs’ incentive that may provide up to $2 million of additional tax-free capital gains by Jan. 1, 2034, as the incentive will be rolled out in $200,000 increments annually over 10 years starting in 2025.