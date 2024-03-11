What is a bare trust?

The Income Tax Act does not specifically define a bare trust, Chander. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says: “A bare trust for income tax purposes is a trust arrangement under which the trustee can reasonably be considered to act as agent for all the beneficiaries under the trust with respect to all dealings with all of the trust’s property.”

Essentially, a bare trust may exist when someone holds legal title to an asset, but some or all of the asset technically belongs—meaning it beneficially belongs—to someone else.

Common bare trust situations

Some common examples of bare trusts are:

a parent co-signing a mortgage for their child and going on the title

a parent or grandparent who has an account for a minor child or grandchild

an adult child with joint ownership of their parent’s bank account, investments or real estate for estate planning purposes

Who has to file a trust tax return?

The trustees of the trust need to file a tax return for it. The trustees are the people who own the assets on behalf of others. So, in the case of a parent co-signing a mortgage, it is the parent who needs to file. In the case of an account for a minor child or grandchild, it is the parent or grandparent who owns the account. In the case of an adult child who holds assets jointly with their elderly parent, it is the child who needs to file.

Only trusts with assets of $50,000 or more are required to file.

Required tax filings

Bare trusts are required to file T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Returns for the 2023 tax year. A bare trust may not need to submit as much information as other trusts. The CRA has provided this guidance (see section 3.3) to Canadians:

Step 1: Identification and other information When using our online services, identify the type of trust as Bare Trust by selecting “code 307, Bare Trust” and provide the trust creation date in the appropriate field. If this is the first year of filing a trust return, send us a copy of the trust document, unless such information or document has been previously submitted. See 5.3 for more information on what documents may be required. Where applicable, provide a response and information related to whether the trust is filing its final return (and if so, provide the date on which the trust has been terminated or wound up in the year). Provide a response and information related to applicable questions on page two. Step 5: Summary of tax and credits Complete the last page including the parts “Name and address of person or company who prepared this return” and “Certification.” For bare trusts, the remaining parts of the T3 Return can be left blank. All income from the trust property for a taxation year should be reported on the beneficial owner’s return of income. Complete all parts of Schedule 15.

Choosing a name for the trust

A trust must have a name so it can be identified by the CRA. The CRA gives this example: For a bare trust for which “Ms. Andrews” is the beneficiary, a name like “Ms. Andrews trust” may be appropriate. If there are multiple beneficiaries, the CRA suggests putting the names in alphabetical order based on last name, with the word “trust” at the end.

How to get a CRA trust number

A trust also needs a trust number. This number is similar to a social insurance number in that it helps the CRA identify the taxpayer—which in this case is the trust.