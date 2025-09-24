Advertisement

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem during a news conference

News

Bank of Canada cuts interest rates to combat slowing economy

The Bank of Canada lowers its interest rate to 2.5%, aiming to boost growth amid economic weakness, with more...

Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

News

Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons form loyalty program partnership

A new partnership between Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons will link loyalty programs, offering perks for customers and deeper...

A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. The Canadian Real Estate Association says it recorded the most home sales for August in four years as the number of residential properties that changed hands rose 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

Real Estate

Canadian home sales hit four-year August high as fall market heats up

Canada’s housing market gained momentum in August as sales climbed, listings rose, and economists pointed to a potential surge...

Young family hugging

Insurance

42% of Canadians don’t have life insurance—are you one of them?

A new study uncovers a major life insurance gap among Canadians. Learn what’s behind the gap and why it’s...

A row of homes in a suburban neighbourhood

Real Estate

Where to find a home under $1 million in Canada

Our “Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2025” survey turns up a wealth of cities and neighbourhoods with...

Newcomers to Canada

How bad access to credit keeps newcomers from getting ahead

Why Canada’s financial sector needs to be more welcoming, plus tips for immigrants to establish their credit standing sooner.

Spend

How to find a cheap cellphone plan in B.C.

Phone plan prices are all over the map. Here’s how to find an affordable plan that fits your needs...

A man stands in front of a flight information screen at an airport

Travel

Filing a complaint about the Air Canada strike? Expect a long wait

Customers lodging a complaint with the Canadian Transportation Agency are in for lengthy delays. Here’s how much time a...

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac at Vancouver's airport

News

Upcoming changes to Aeroplan points, Elite Status, and credit cards

Air Canada is overhauling its Aeroplan loyalty program, including how to reach Elite Status. Find out how and when...

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada

To avoid paying the standard 2.5% foreign transaction fee, choose a card with a 0% forex fee or shop...

