two women look at laptop in cafe

Spend

The best no-fee credit cards in Canada for 2025

No-fee credit cards are great for new cardholders or anyone on a tighter budget, and many come with surprisingly...

A woman uses her credit card to make a mobile purchase

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2025

Our top picks for the best credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotia Gold...

Spend

The best rewards credit cards in Canada for 2025

The best rewards credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotiabank Gold Amex, and TD...

Relocating is more than a farther move — it’s setting up a whole new life in a different local economy.

Budgeting

Relocating? How to budget for a whole new life

Planning a move to a new city involves budgeting, accounting for hidden costs, and using expert advice to navigate...

MoneyFlex

Gen Z housing hacks for the return-to-office era

From micro-apartments to co-living, Gen Z is finding clever ways to balance cost, convenience, and lifestyle as offices reopen.

a young woman works outside a cafe on a laptop

Spend

The best Mastercard credit cards in Canada for 2025

Mastercard offers over 30 different credit cards in Canada. Whether you’re looking for cash back, no fees, or flexible...

New cars, left, are parked at a car dealership on Friday October 11, 2024 in Quebec City.

Auto Insurance

The biggest car insurance myths, according to experts

Think a red car costs more to insure? Or that parking tickets raise your premiums? Experts debunk the biggest...

Ask a Planner

What happens if you sell real estate to family for a dollar?

A MoneySense reader is worried about a real estate transfer that her mother made to her that could become...

A couple walks to their destination, having recently used a credit card with lounge access

Spend

The best credit cards for airport lounge access in Canada for 2025

Airport lounge access can make a grueling day of travel a little easier. Check out our top travel credit...

Finding out your partner has been keeping financial secrets from you — whether it's hiding debt, concealing big-ticket purchases, or had an undisclosed bank account — can be hurtful and even a deal breaker for many couples. A couple looks at the view along the shoreline in the Montreal suburb of Boucherville on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Debt

Financial infidelity hurts, but there are ways to get past it

Financial secrets can derail relationships. Experts explain how to identify betrayal, understand the cause, and restore trust.

