That means there’s a growing demand for health services and long-term care solutions, according to the National Institute on Ageing. The cost of a space in a long-term care (LTC) home starts at $2,000 a month for basic costs and can run up to $15,000 per month for a private home.

Plus, Canadians mostly prefer to grow old in their own home. The issue is that a lot of us haven’t planned for it financially. According to an Ipsos poll for HomeEquity Bank, 90% of those surveyed would choose at-home care, but only 13% have planned for it.

It’s going to be expensive. The cost for a personal support worker (PSW) in Ontario, for example, ranges from $28 to $35 per hour. That goes up if you’re looking for at-home nursing care. A registered nurse can cost between $45 to $80 an hour and a physiotherapist, $90 to $150. Then there are all the other costs, like renovations to make your home more accessible, equipment like wheelchairs or walkers, and services to take care of your home or transportation if you’re no longer able to mow the lawn or drive.

While government benefits can cover some of the costs, Canadians are going to have to shoulder the rest. Here are some of the options for bearing the cost of care.

What is long-term care insurance?

Like the name says, it’s an insurance policy that you buy from a provider. You pay the premiums when you’re healthy, working and in good shape. The idea is that you have your future health costs covered when you need it. Long-term care insurance will cover the costs of nursing care; rehabilitation; therapy; help with dressing, eating, toileting, and bathing; meal prep; laundry; and other support.

“Long-term care insurance is just for elderly folks who are having health issues and can’t live on their own,” says Michael Van Alphen, vice-president, insurance solutions, at Sun Life. “The coverage pays a weekly benefit that provides them an income so that they can deal with the costs associated with that care that’s required when they’re elderly.”

Sun Life is one of just two companies that offer this particular type of policy with Sun Life Retirement Health Assist. The other is MyDignity Home Care Assistance Plan.

There are a few reasons there aren’t more offerings available, Van Alphen says. The insurance company takes on a lot of risk, for starters. And for a long time, LTC insurance wasn’t palatable to the Canadian public due to high premiums for the policyholder and the possibility that they might die before accessing the money. That money just disappeared, instead of going to the beneficiary.