What is value investing?

Value investing is stock picking, specifically looking at the market for investments that are trading at a low price. The idea is that the price is lower than the actual value, and eventually the investors will make money on the sale of the stock at a later time.

Why would a stock be cheap? And why is it temporary? According to value investors, prices diverge significantly from actual value in the short run. Things like human irrationalities and professional conflicts of interest move prices away from fundamentals in the short term, too. In the long run, however, prices gravitate towards the fundamental value. By being patient and buying stocks that trade significantly below their intrinsic value, value investors make money as stock prices eventually correct themselves.

There are two main types of value investing based on the different and successful investing styles of Ben Graham and Warren Buffett.

Graham focussed on the obscure and undesirable assets of companies. If the company went south, investors could sell the assets. Assets are easy to see and understand. While Buffett focusses more on companies with franchise and quality cash flows. It’s easy to comprehend the cash flows that their assets will produce going forward.

Value investors (a.k.a. Ben Graham types) screen stocks by valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and focus on stocks with low P/Es. Other value investors (Warren Buffett style), however, focus more on quality companies with sustainable franchises.

What’s involved with value investing?

Value investing involves a three-step process:

Value investors reduce the sample of stocks to examine each one more thoroughly and make sure they meet certain desirable characteristics. Since you cannot value every existing stock, narrow your options based on desirable characteristics like low P/E and/or small market cap. Next, value investors value the stocks they arrived at in the first step to determine their intrinsic value. This can be a complicated process, depending on how complicated you make it. But essentially you want to estimate what the stock can be worth with thorough analysis. Finally, they choose to invest only in the stocks that are truly undervalued, namely stocks that meet the margin of safety (MOS) requirement. MOS represents the difference between the intrinsic value and the price you are willing to buy the stock. It protects your downside.

A proper valuation model is needed to make educated investment decisions. You need to estimate intrinsic value—which requires detailed knowledge of accounting and some finance—to be able to make educated investments.



Many think value investors just buy low P/E stocks. It’s true that some do buy low P/E stocks, but they do not exclusively buy them. Actually, value investors only buy what’s undervalued.

This misnomer carries over to academic research, too. When you read arguments from scholars over the last few years that say value investing is dead (more so in the U.S. than here in Canada or elsewhere), what actually should be inferred is that investing in a portfolio of low P/E stocks has stopped working. It’s not that value investing has died. (Here’s what P/Es can and can’t tell you about a stock.)