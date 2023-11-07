Income in non-registered accounts

Investment income earned in taxable investment accounts that are held personally is reported on your T1 tax return each year. Different types of incomes are taxable at different rates.

The most highly taxed source of income is interest or foreign dividend income. Both are taxed at your marginal tax rate, just like employment income. At $100,000 of income in Ontario, for example, a dollar of interest or foreign dividends is taxed at about 31%.

Foreign dividends typically have withholding tax before you receive the dividends. Foreign withholding tax is generally eligible to claim as a foreign tax credit on your tax return to avoid double taxation. You effectively get credit for the tax already paid to the foreign government.

Canadian dividends receive special tax treatment. At that same $100,000 income level for an Ontario resident, tax payable is only about 9%—much lower than other income sources. An investor keeps more of their after-tax income when investing in Canadian stocks than in foreign stocks.

When an investor sells a stock, bond, mutual fund, exchange traded fund (ETF) or other asset for a capital gain, one half of that capital gain is generally tax-free. There may be full capital gains exemptions for the sale of qualified small business corporation shares or farm properties. If an investor sells an investment for a capital gain and their taxable income is $100,000 in Ontario, the tax payable is about 16%. A significant capital gain can push an investor’s income up into higher tax brackets, with incrementally higher tax rates payable on the gain.

It bears mentioning that some mutual funds, ETFs, real estate investment trusts (REITs) or limited partnerships may flow through capital gains to investors even if they have not sold their investments. This is because these structures may own underlying assets themselves and when they are sold within the investment itself, the taxation of a capital gain may be reported on a T3 slip by the investor.

Income from corporations

Corporations are different from individuals in terms of the way their passive income is taxed. Unlike personal taxpayers who are subject to higher tax brackets on higher levels of income, passive income is taxed at the same rate for corporations regardless of the amount.

One indirect exception is if a corporation’s passive income exceeds $50,000 for the year. In this case, the corporation’s small business deduction is reduced by $1 for every $5 of passive income in excess of this $50,000 limit. This can lead to a higher tax rate on a corporation’s active business income.