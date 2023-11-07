Advertisement

Investing

Borrowing money to invest

Should you open a margin account with your broker, or opt for an RRSP loan? Read about the potential...

Inside an Apple store, as we report on its 2023 quarterly earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 5, 2023

Apple slips despite decent quarter, other U.S. tech thrives, Air Canada and Cameco fly high, and the U.S. Fed...

Danica Nelson is a travel influencer who shares her money-saving travel hacks.

MoneyFlex

Travel hacks to help you save money on your next trip

Here are some ways Canadians can save money on travel for holiday vacations and beyond—including flight hacks, thrifty destinations...

woman on phone with a concerned expression

Ask a Planner

How to invest down payment funds while timing the real estate market

Selling a home to become an empty nester as prices keep rising can feel like mistiming the market. Here’s...

A man reviews OAS residency rules on his laptop near a busy intersection

Ask a Planner

OAS entitlement and deferral rules for immigrants to Canada

A person who moves to Canada in middle age won’t be entitled to the maximum Old Age Security pension....

Photo of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: October 29, 2023

Big Tech third-quarter earnings are in, Bank of Canada pauses interest rate hikes, U.S. 10-Year Treasury Bond yields briefly...

A man reading a course about retirement planning

Retired Money

How to plan for retirement for Canadians: A review of Four Steps to a Worry-Free Retirement course

Just in time for Canadian Financial Literacy Month in November, Four Steps to a Worry-Free Retirement course by Kyle...

A young doctor meets with a patient who's in school

Making It

Health insurance in Canada: A primer for students and recent grads

Unsure about your benefits as a student? No longer covered by your school or your parents? Here’s how you...

A blue Toyota CH-R small SUV on a home driveway

Auto

Repairing a CVT transmission failure on a Toyota C-HR

Many automakers have had problems with faulty continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). Here’s what to do if your car has...

Leaving a cottage to family and capital gains

Columns

Reducing capital gains on a cottage

With planning and the right documents, the capital gain tax owing on a family cottage can be lowered. Here...

