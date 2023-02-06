How GIC returns are taxed in Canada
GIC interest rates are incredibly high—should you invest? Find out how GICs work and how GIC interest is taxed so you can keep more of your money.
Low risk, high interest rates and guaranteed returns are the features making guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) very attractive right now. When stocks were riding high two years ago and interest rates were under 1%, few investors were interested in GICs. In 2022, they made a remarkable comeback, helped by Canada’s astonishing rise in interest rates. For context, Canada’s average deposit interest rate has risen to over 4.5%, from a historic low of -0.1% in October 2020.
With some GICs now offering over 5% interest per year, investors are paying attention—especially since North American stock markets saw corrections of 15% to 30% in 2022, depending on which major index you track. If you’re in the market for GICs, read on to learn how they work and how they are generally taxed—plus how you can save money by holding GICs in a registered account.
A guaranteed investment certificate is an investment that guarantees the return of your capital plus an annual interest rate that is generally pre-determined. GICs are considered suitable for conservative investors because, unlike stocks, they keep capital safe and have a predictable return.
This makes GICs especially appealing if you’re saving for a planned purchase such as a home down payment, a car, a wedding or a vacation. GIC terms vary from 30 days up to 10 years, giving investors plenty of flexibility.
GIC deposits are generally eligible for insurance coverage under the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), giving investors even greater peace of mind.
Investors can choose from several types of GICs, including cashable (redeemable), non-cashable (non-redeemable) and market-linked GICs, whose interest rates are tied to a stock market index’s return over the term, while the principal is guaranteed. Learn more about the different types of GICs.
When you purchase a GIC, you loan a financial institution money for a fixed period (the term) at a fixed or variable annual interest rate. For example, if you buy a one-year GIC for $1,000 with a fixed rate of 3% interest, you’ll receive your principal plus $30 interest at maturity—a total of $1,030.
GIC interest may be compounded annually or semi-annually. Interest payments are usually made yearly or at maturity, but you may be able to receive monthly payments. Additionally, you can automatically reinvest the interest until the lock-in period ends, to benefit from compound interest.
When choosing a GIC, you’ll need to think about:
Financial institutions such as Scotiabank offer a variety of short- and long-term GICs to suit your savings goals, from a short-term 30-day GIC with an interest rate of 0.95% to a five-year market-linked GIC with returns capped at 50%. (Rates are current as of Feb. 1, 2023, and are subject to change). Scotiabank even offers mid-range options like a 24-month personal redeemable GIC and atypical options such as an 18-month non-redeemable GIC, for even greater flexibility.
How a GIC is taxed depends on what type of account it’s held in—registered or non-registered. Let’s take a look at both scenarios.
If your GICs are held in a registered account such as a tax-free savings account (TFSA), the interest income earned is not taxable. If your GICs are held in a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) or a registered retirement income fund (RRIF), the interest you earn is tax-deferred, meaning the interest you earn is not taxable as long as these earnings are not withdrawn. (Contributions to registered accounts are subject to your contribution limits.)
GIC interest earned in a tax-free first home savings account (FHSA)—expected to be available in April 2023—will also be tax-free as long as the investor abides by the deposit and withdrawal rules of this account. You must withdraw the money to purchase your home within 15 years of opening an FHSA.
When you hold GICs in a non-registered account, the interest earned is fully taxable. Since GIC earnings are considered “interest,” they’re taxed at your marginal tax rate—the rate at which your last dollar earned is taxed. Unlike capital gains or dividend income from stocks, the government does not provide tax breaks for interest income.
For example, if you earned $100 in interest on a GIC, the entire amount is added to your other sources of income. If your marginal tax rate is 30%, you’ll pay $30 in tax on that $100 of interest.
Your GIC provider will issue a T5 tax slip—Statement of Investment Income—with details of your investment income in a non-registered account. Box 13 of the T5 tax slip will specify how much interest income you earned on your GICs, which will help you calculate your tax liability based on your marginal tax rate. If you buy a multi-year GIC, it is worth mentioning your GIC interest must be accrued at least once every year and taxed, even if it not paid to you or withdrawn.
Let’s consider an example with various income levels for an investor in Ontario based on 2022 personal income tax rates:
|Investors’ annual income
|Tax rate
|Interest earned
|Tax payable
|After-tax return
|After-tax return %
|$50,000
|24.15%
|$200
|$48
|$152
|1.5%
|$75,000
|29.65%
|$200
|$59
|$141
|1.4%
|$125,000
|43.41%
|$200
|$87
|$113
|1.1%
|$200,000
|48.35%
|$200
|$97
|$103
|1%
|$250,000
|53.53%
|$200
|$107
|$93
|0.9%
With interest rates at the highest level since 2007, GICs may be an attractive and safe way to grow your savings and meet your financial goals.
