Canadian issues: Income taxes

All the major parties are promising cuts to income tax. The Liberal Party has promised to lower the tax rate for the bottom income bracket (below $57,375 in 2025) by a single percentage point to 14%, offering an annual savings of about $400 per tax filer. This is big because it affects virtually all taxpayers.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to cut the bottom-bracket tax rate to 12.75% from 15%. Conservative Party calculations put the average annual tax savings at $900, or $1,800 for a two-income family.

The Conservatives have also vowed to boost working seniors’ tax-free earnings threshold to $34,000, up from around $24,000 currently, and to enlarge the travel tax deduction available to trades workers above the current $4,000 limit.

The New Democratic Party wants to ensure that Canadians who earn $19,500 or less per year pay no federal income tax whatsoever. However, leader Jagmeet Singh announced the party intends to lower the basic personal amount—the threshold below which you pay no income tax—to $13,500 for Canadians in the top two tax brackets. (Currently, for the 2024 tax year, the basic personal amount is $15,705, and in 2025, it will be $16,129.)

The NDP also plans to double the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)—slated to launch this July—from $2,400 to $4,800. The NDP also plans to reinstate the 67% inclusion rate on capital gains over $250,000 that was proposed in the 2024 Federal Budget and then abandoned by the Liberals in March 2025.

The Green Party of Canada proposes to raise the basic personal amount to $40,000. The party says this would put as much as $3,644 back into the pockets of taxpayers earning this amount or more this year.

Canadian issues: Housing

The Liberals have already moved to eliminate the GST for first-time buyers of new homes priced under $1 million.

A Conservative government will waive the GST on new homes under $1.3 million for all buyers, Poilievre announced.