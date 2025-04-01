Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Financial literacy

Is investing gambling?—and other real-life money lessons for teens

In this excerpt from her new book, Making Bank, Shannon Lee Simmons guides young Canadians (and their parents) through...

Is investing gambling?—and other real-life money lessons for teens

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash
A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

Your home sold—now what?
Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?
Two middle-aged women check interest rates on a tablet

Cash Allocation

Does buying GICs still make sense after the recent rate cuts?

Does buying GICs still make sense after the recent rate cuts?

Ask a Planner

When and how should I start drawing on my retirement savings?

There’s more than one way to optimize your income after retiring. Some strategies can boost wealth, and others may...

When and how should I start drawing on my retirement savings?

Ask a Planner

Revising the fair market value of a property for tax purposes

Can you retroactively change the valuation of a rental property before selling it to reduce capital gains tax in...

Revising the fair market value of a property for tax purposes
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash

Mortgages

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

Why are mortgages so expensive in Canada?

Advertisement