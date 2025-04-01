Chief executive Calvin McDonald told a quarterly conference call Thursday that the company has done some polling with Ipsos that suggests U.S. customers are spending less due to concerns about inflation and the economy.

“This is manifesting itself into slower traffic across the industry in the U.S. in quarter one, which we are experiencing in our business as well,” he said.

“However, we see guests who visit us responding to the newness and innovations we’ve brought into our assortment… We are controlling what we can control and we expect to see modest growth in U.S. revenue for the full year of 2025.”

Tariffs make U.S. consumers more cautious

Chief financial officer Meghan Frank said that trend of consumer caution has not been apparent in other regions of the world where the retailer operates.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer said it expects overall revenue growth to be in the 6% to 7% range during the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Frank said the impact of U.S. tariffs on its trading partners has been factored into the company’s 2025 guidance, particularly when it comes to imports from China and Mexico.

“We’ll continue to look across our cost structure as well as to pricing, should the environment change,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has enacted tariffs on Chinese imports. He also levied tariffs against Mexico in early March, many of which which were put on pause for a month.