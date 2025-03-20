Advertisement

Related Articles

Stocks

Stock market news for investors: Shopify’s new exchange, Google’s acquisition, Nvidia’s launches and OTPP’s performance

New home for Shopify stocks, grocer and steel maker are feeling the effects of U.S. tariffs. Here are the...

A young woman frowns as she checks her banking app

Banking

Bank fees for non-sufficient funds will be capped at $10—but not until next March

New rules limit how much Canada’s banks can charge if you don’t have enough funds in your personal account...

A Canadian couple going over the duties of a power of attorney for property and if they should hire someone for the role.

Estate Planning

Can you hire someone to be power of attorney for property in Canada?

Here are the considerations before becoming a power of attorney for property and what to do if you’re unable...

Save

Will ending the consumer carbon tax save Canadians money?

The annual rate of inflation could be 0.7 percentage points lower in April than it would have been with...

A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

Ask a Planner

Who pays tax on cash gifts in Canada?

Want to give or loan money to your children? Here are the factors that determine who pays tax in...

A head shot of financial advisor Steve Ambeault

Financial Planning

Steve Ambeault, financial advisor

Steve Ambeault is a financial planner based in Edmonton and Calgary. Find out more about his services.

Illustration of bitcoin coins fallling from the sky with parachutes

Canadian Crypto Observer

Has the bitcoin bubble burst?

Bitcoin’s price plummets—should you “buy the dip”? Plus, Canada’s first levered bitcoin and ethereum ETFs are here.

News

Inflation’s surprise jump could push Bank of Canada to pause rate cuts

Economists say the Bank of Canada will be in a tough spot at its next decision in April as...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

