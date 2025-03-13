Advertisement

Related Articles

A Canadian woman and man looking at income statements to prepare their taxes for a tariff war.

Jacks on Tax

Worried about tariffs and their effects? Look at your taxes

Here are two ways to manage the effects of tariffs in Canada, plus three statements to prepare to ensure...

Older woman working in department store

Retired Money

Why “unretirement” may be the fate of so many Canadians

Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 12, 2025

Investing

MoneySense at Her Assembly

Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Mid adult man using online banking service to transfer money between accounts using laptop in shopping mall

Banking

Best online banks and credit unions in Canada for 2025

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Tariff talk, economic uncertainty feature on Q4 earnings reports

KP Tissue, Target and more companies all reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian investors.

Man stressed by decisions because of the economy

Save

How to deal with your finances when the economy is stressing you out

Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....

News

Here’s the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump’s order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25% across-the-board tariffs came into effect on March 4....

