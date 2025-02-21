Advertisement

Related Articles

Canadian couple outside their home, wondering about the cost of their mortgage payments and if they will rise.

Mortgages

Will the cost of borrowing and mortgage payments rise?

Homeowners expect monthly mortgage payments to rise upon renewal in 2025, according to a new survey.

An electronic sign displays the name of the TSX Venture Exchange

News

Tech and mining companies top this year’s TSX Venture 50 list

Energy, resource and innovation companies topped the TSX Venture 50 list in 2024, the latest edition of the ranking...

NY Stock Exchange with U.S. flag, and its index can be heavily weighted with tech.

ETFs

How to stay invested in U.S. stocks without the tech overweight

Concerned about the heavy tech weighting in U.S. stock indexes? Explore ETF alternatives for balanced exposure to U.S. equities.

Ask a Planner

How to reduce foreign exchange costs using Norbert’s Gambit

Converting between U.S. and Canadian dollars can be costly. This technique can reduce the cost from 2% or more...

A bitcoin sits in front of a Canadian flag

Canadian Crypto Observer

Bitcoin or Ethereum: which is the best crypto to buy in 2025?

Plus, Trump wants to make crypto great again, Blackrock iShares launches a bitcoin ETF in Canada, and crypto coins...

News

Economists more confident in Bank of Canada rate hold as inflation ticks up to 1.9%

Statistics Canada said without the federal government’s GST break, which ended this month, overall inflation would have risen to...

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

Tax due dates, credits and more: Your 2024 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Canadian using his cell phone to check our Best robo-advisors in Canada ranking for 2024.

Investing

Best robo-advisors in Canada for 2025

Find out which Canadian robo-advisors offer the lowest fees, best support, top returns, and more, with MoneySense’s 2025 guide.

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Cineplex, Sun Life Financial and more

Restaurant Brands International, McDonald’s and Canadian Tire Corp. also reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian...

