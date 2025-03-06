Advertisement

Man stressed by decisions because of the economy

Save

How to deal with your finances when the economy is stressing you out

Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....

News

Here’s the latest as the U.S. imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump’s order hitting Canada and Mexico with 25% across-the-board tariffs came into effect on March 4....

Ask a Planner

How RRIF withdrawals work when you have multiple registered accounts

Canadians must begin taking RRIF withdrawals the year after converting an RRSP. What happens if you convert only part...

Canadian parents with their adult children, having a good time, spending money on a dinner, knowing they have money in the estate for their adult kids. Is life insurance the answer?

Ask MoneySense

Do retirees need life insurance?

A Certified Financial Planner looks at the different strategies to ask your own advisor: Is life insurance the answer?

Investing

Elon Musk and Tesla: Could Musk’s politics sink the company’s stock?

Tesla sales fall as the company’s billionaire founder embraces right-wing politics. Analysts, investors and customers weigh in on what...

woman prepares her tax return

Taxes

Tax due dates, credits and more: Your 2024 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Canadian banks report Q1 earnings

BMO, Scotiabank, National Bank, RBC, TD, CIBC and Laurentian Bank all reported earnings this week. Here are the details...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Skiers and snowboarders at a Wealthsimple event

RRSPs

Are you missing out on RRSP matching and more?

