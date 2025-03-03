Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

An Ioniq 5 SUV driving on a road

Auto

Best EVs in Canada for 2025

Shopping for an electric vehicle? These are the best EVs available in Canada for affordability, families, long-range driving, interior...

Best EVs in Canada for 2025
A Fiat 500e drives on a highway

Auto

Fiat 500e: The best affordable EV In Canada

Don’t be fooled by its tiny size. The 500e might be the EV to watch this year, as Canadian...

Fiat 500e: The best affordable EV In Canada
An Ioniq 5 SUV driving on a road

Auto

Hyundai Ioniq 5: The best family EV in Canada

Looking for a family-friendly EV? The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers refreshed styling, updated feature content and increased range...

Hyundai Ioniq 5: The best family EV in Canada
An Ioniq 6 sedan driving on a road

Auto

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range AWD: The best affordable EV in Canada for long-range driving

Go the distance with the attractive and energy-efficient Ioniq 6. See what’s new in this award-winning EV for 2025.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Preferred Long-Range AWD: The best affordable EV in Canada for long-range driving
A Polestar 2 on a frozen lake

Auto

Polestar 2: The best EV for winter driving

Driving on snow and ice is an inevitable part of life in most of Canada. The Swedish EV Polestar...

Polestar 2: The best EV for winter driving
A BMW i4 sedan sits on a pier by the ocean

Auto

BMW i4: The best luxury EV in Canada

The award-winning BMW i4 carries strong momentum into 2025 with a round of recent enhancements and updates.

BMW i4: The best luxury EV in Canada

Credit Cards

The best credit cards for EV charging in Canada for 2025

Keep your electric vehicle charged up and earn valuable rewards and perks. These are the top credit cards in...

The best credit cards for EV charging in Canada for 2025
A blue Ford F-150 Lightning on a snowy road

Auto

Ford F-150 Lightning: The best electric pickup truck in Canada

The Ford F-150 is Canada’s best-selling vehicle, and the Lightning is its all-electric model. See what’s new for 2025,...

Ford F-150 Lightning: The best electric pickup truck in Canada
A Volkswagen ID Buzz mini van parked beside an ocean

Auto

VW ID. Buzz: The best EV in Canada for size and interior space

VW’s 2025 ID. Buzz adds retro flair to our list of top EVs in Canada. It’s also thoroughly modern...

VW ID. Buzz: The best EV in Canada for size and interior space
A white Ford Mustang Mach-E inside a warehouse

Auto

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The best used EV in Canada

If you’re looking for a used electric vehicle, put the Mustang Mach-E on your list. This award-winning EV offers...

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The best used EV in Canada

Advertisement