But there’s barely any mention in the latest annual update of Musk’s full-bore entry into right-wing politics, which some experts say is turning off potential customers who don’t share his views.

What experts think

“It’s marketing 101: Don’t involve yourself in politics,” said New York brand consultant Robert Passikoff. “People will stop buying your products.” It may be too late.

The impact on Tesla sales

Tesla sales plunged 45% in Europe in January, according to research firm Jato Dynamics, even as overall electric vehicle sales rose. That comes after a report of falling sales in California, its biggest U.S. market, and the first annual drop globally for the company last year.

“I don’t even want to drive it,” said Model 3 owner John Parnell, a Democrat from Ross, California, adding that he also is cancelling his order for the company’s Cybertruck, losing a $100 deposit. “He’s destroying the brand with his politics.”

What do car industry analysts forecast?

Car industry analysts say it’s too early to say for sure how much damage Musk is causing to Tesla because so many other factors could explain its current troubles. It’s best selling vehicle, the Model Y, is coming out with a new version this year, leading potential Tesla buyers to hold off purchases right now. And European and Chinese manufacturers are finally catching up to the world’s EV leader, offering cars with battery life and dependability that are competitive.

But, if anything, that makes Musk’s political comments even more reckless, auto analysts say. “Musk thinks he can say anything he wants to and doesn’t think Tesla will suffer any consequences,“ said Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein. “Tesla was in the sweet spot. Now it has competition.”

The sales numbers were particularly bad in Germany and France in January, down roughly 60% each, more than the average decline for the more than two-dozen European countries surveyed. Sales in France fell another 26% in February.

More worrisome was the breakdown for Tesla’s individual models. Sales of Tesla’s Model 3 dropped 33% across all European countries even though that car is not being updated and there is no reason for buyers to wait.