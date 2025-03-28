Advertisement

A woman looks worried as she listens to a call on her phone

News

Beware of CRA phone scams

Investing

Ski-Doo maker BRP reports Q4 earnings, delays financial forecast

The Quebec-based recreational vehicles company swung to a loss last quarter amid ongoing tariff uncertainty and a pullback on...

My MoneySense

“What a dumb mistake that was”: Dilys D’Cruz on money lessons and “painless saving”

The senior vice president of retail and wealth at Meridian shares the importance of budgeting and investing in your...

A young man checks his investment portfolio on his phone

Investing

How young investors can respond to stock market volatility

Are unpredictable markets stressing you out? Two investing experts weigh in on how young Canadians can deal with the...

Six hands hold up Canada flags

News

How Canadians are responding to tariff threats and price hikes

Canadian shoppers and brands are going “elbows up” to promote and support home-grown products. Here’s a sampling of what’s...

A young man uses his phone and laptop in a cafe

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your devices against identity theft

Stocks

Couche-Tard reports Q3 earnings, still pursuing deal with 7-Eleven operator

The Quebec-based owner of Circle K stores remains committed to acquiring the Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven chain despite...

A young woman frowns as she checks her banking app

Banking

Bank fees for non-sufficient funds will be capped at $10—but not until next March

New rules limit how much Canada’s banks can charge if you don’t have enough funds in your personal account...

Save

Will ending the consumer carbon tax save Canadians money?

The annual rate of inflation could be 0.7 percentage points lower in April than it would have been with...

News

Inflation’s surprise jump could push Bank of Canada to pause rate cuts

Economists say the Bank of Canada will be in a tough spot at its next decision in April as...

