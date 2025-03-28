Here is what consumers can expect:

What will Canadians save on fuel?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said Canadians should see a “pretty sizable rollback” in fuel prices within 24 hours of the retail carbon charge being removed.

As for whether that dip will be equivalent to the entire charge on gasoline that’s been in place since the price took effect in 2019, De Haan said “on paper it should.”

The current carbon price for each litre of gas is 17.6 cents.

However, there are many factors at play in the final pump price, including the cost of crude oil, U.S. tariffs and seasonal swings as stations transition to summer gasoline and refineries undergo routine maintenance.

“There are multiple ways that consumers may not fully realize the (entire) savings, depending on the energy market,” he said.

“But it’s safe to say that they’re going to see the bulk.”

What will you save on utilities?

Electricity bills aren’t covered by the retail fuel levy, but the cost for natural gas is about $4 per gigajoule.