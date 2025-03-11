Statistics Canada said Friday that the Canadian economy added just 1,100 jobs last month, falling short of economists’ expectations and well below the 76,000 jobs added in January.

February’s modest gains were enough to keep the unemployment rate steady at 6.6% as the Canadian population grew at its slowest monthly pace since April 2022.

Brendon Bernard, senior economist at job site Indeed, said in an interview that stability in the unemployment rate is a clear sign that Canadian employers were not turning to layoffs en masse ahead of looming tariffs from the United States.

“There’s potential trouble ahead for the job market, but that’s not what we saw in February,” Bernard said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs finally arrived on March 4—some have already been scaled back—with more trade salvos threatened in the days and weeks ahead.

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

Besides Trump, what’s affecting the Canadian job market?

Ottawa on Friday unveiled a $6-billion support package aimed at supporting businesses through the U.S. trade disruptions.

A series of major snowstorms in Central and Eastern Canada last month meant 429,000 Canadians lost hours of work, StatCan said, more than four times the five-year average for the figure in February. Total hours worked dropped 1.3% last month, the largest monthly decline since April 2022.

TD Bank director of economics James Orlando said in a note to clients Friday that the harsh winter weather was the “likely culprit” for Canada’s weak labour market results in February, but added that fears of the impending tariffs may have also started to bleed into the data.