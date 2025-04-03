With 25% duties levied on some Canadian goods, auto-sector-specific measures and the possibility of more tariffs to come, businesses north of the border are looking elsewhere to source their material and sell their products.

But companies caught up in tightly braided supply channels after decades of free-trade pacts and sector specialization may quickly bump into barriers ranging from transport and labour costs to resource availability, manufacturing capacity and market saturation.

Financial pain for companies on both sides of the border

“There are many, many industries that can’t just flip a switch,” said Ulrich Paschen, an instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Melville School of Business.

Sourcing poses one challenge.

“There are a finite number of companies that can make those components, and they would not be easily replaced,” he said of vehicle parts.

The auto sector illustrates the difficulty facing myriad firms. Canada exports about 1.5 million fully assembled vehicles to the U.S. each year and accounts for 8% to 10% of American vehicle consumption—and nearly all of Canada’s auto exports—according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. That’s a big market to find elsewhere overnight.

Moreover, many parts cross the border multiple times before final assembly, meaning that 25% U.S. tariffs as well as any reciprocal levies would hike production costs and ultimately the sticker price.

For American automakers, cancelling contracts with Canadian suppliers would trigger breakage fees of up to $500 million per U.S. factory, the chamber said.