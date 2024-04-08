How to change a past tax return
I have non-registered investment management fees from 2021 and 2022 that were not claimed on my returns for those years. Can they be deducted on my 2023 return? If not, is there another way to utilize those deductions now?
—Ian
If you pay investment management fees for your non-registered investment account, the fees are generally tax deductible, Ian. They can be claimed on line 22100—carrying charges, interest expenses and other expenses. Fees paid for tax-preferred accounts like tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) or registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) are not deductible.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), two types of fees are eligible to deduct:
So, the second one would generally include a management fee paid as a percentage of your investment account, but not commissions or mutual fund management expense ratios (MERs).
In addition, the fees must be paid to a person or a company whose “principal business is advising others whether to buy or sell specific shares or whose principal business includes the administration or management of shares or securities,” according to the CRA.
You generally cannot claim a receipt from a previous year on a current tax filing, Ian—at least not directly. It should be claimed for the year in which it was incurred.
There are some deductions and/or credits that can be carried forward after reporting them in the correct year to claim in a future year, like donations or capital losses, but these claims should still be reported for the year they arise.
There are three ways you can adjust a previous tax return you filed.
The CRA will generally accept an adjustment request for any of the previous 10 calendar years, Ian. For example, in 2024, you can request adjustments to your tax returns as far back as 2014.
The CRA may accept an adjustment to an earlier tax return, but you must submit the request in writing. (Read: Can you file multiple years of income taxes together in Canada?)
If you made an error and/or omission to a previous tax return that may result in tax owing—for example, you didn’t report all your income—you may want to consider the Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP).
The VDP is meant for taxpayers to voluntarily come forward to the CRA and fix a past oversight. The agency grants relief on a case-by-case basis, subject to meeting five conditions:
To make a disclosure under the VDP, you can use Form RC199, Voluntary Disclosures Program Application or send a letter to the CRA.
Your non-registered management fees should be tax deductible to you, Ian. If the expenses are from the past couple years, you can definitely request an adjustment electronically or in writing with the CRA.
