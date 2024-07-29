What happens when you can’t manage your investments anymore?
Your kids believe it’s time for someone else to manage your money, but you’re used to doing it on your own and want to save on fees. What are your options?
Advertisement
Your kids believe it’s time for someone else to manage your money, but you’re used to doing it on your own and want to save on fees. What are your options?
Advertisement
I have been managing my accounts myself so far. I am 84 years old.
Our kids suggested to give it to a financial planner who has invested in mutual funds. They are going to charge at least $35,000 this year.
Is it advisable to withdraw from there and put in an ETF myself?
—Laasya
It sounds like you are not quite ready to pass on the management of your investment accounts, Laasya. It may be easy for someone on the outside looking in to say it’s time for a change given your age. I can imagine how difficult it must be to hand over this responsibility if you are used to doing it on your own.
Advertisement
I try to picture 84-year-old me being told by my kids that it is time to hire a financial planner. I may not be so keen myself when the time comes. Maybe I should bookmark this column.
I took over the management of my mother’s finances toward the end of her life. She seemed reluctant, but she knew it was time. I think she still saw me as her little boy even though thousands of clients and readers looked to me for advice that she was hesitant to take.
Low-fee investing for all Canadians. Plus, get a 1% match bonus on qualified transfers and deposits.
Open a TFSA investment account and trade ETFs and stocks with $0 commission on all online stock transactions. No minimum deposit needed.
Earn a guaranteed 5.05% tax free when you lock in for 1 year.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
If you expect to pay $35,000 a year on fees to invest in mutual funds, Laasya, I am speculating here, but you probably have somewhere between $1.5 million and $2 million of investments. Mutual fund management expense ratios (MERs) are embedded fees that are paid from the fund’s returns each year. They are about 2% on average but can range from under 0.5% for low-cost, passive index funds to 3% or more for segregated funds from insurance companies.
If you have $1 million or more to invest, there are discretionary portfolio managers who use stocks and bonds or proprietary pooled funds who may charge 1% or less of your portfolio value. (Discretionary means the portfolio manager makes buy and sell decisions on your behalf.)
You could certainly invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and now there are plenty of simple asset-allocation ETFs (also known as all-in-one ETFs) that can be a one-stop shop for investors. Fees are in the 0.25% range.
The problem with buying an ETF, Laasya, is that your kids are concerned about you investing on your own. And if they wanted to be self-directed investors, they probably would have offered to help you manage your investments. They did not. So, if you pull your investments to manage them yourself again, you may be putting your kids in an uncomfortable position, as they may potentially have to become DIY investors at some point if you’re unable to manage your own investments.
Self-directed investing may seem easy to people who are comfortable doing it. But I remain convinced that some people will never be able to manage their own investments, no matter how simple it becomes.
I often joke with my wife that I am very good at a short list of things in the financial planning realm, but not much else. There are plenty of things that I could probably learn to do around my house or in other aspects of life that I have no interest in learning. I would rather pay an expert.
Advertisement
If the $35,000 a year in investment fees is bugging you, Laasya—and I can understand why—you could consider a happy medium. You could move the money to a robo-advisor. It will use ETFs and charge a management fee in the range of 0.3% to 0.5%, such that your all-in fees might be 0.5% to 0.75%.
These robo-advisors are structured as portfolio managers, and you get light support and advice. You may or may not be getting financial, tax and estate planning advice for your $35,000 in annual mutual fund fees, so you may not be forgoing much there.
I think that as we age, we need to acknowledge that things change, whether we like it or not. My teenage sons will be taller than me in the months ahead. There are things my kids can do that I cannot keep up with like I used to in the past.
At some point in the not-too-distant future, Laasya, there will come a point where you literally cannot manage your investments anymore. I hope it is 10 or more years from now, but just in case it is not, I need to challenge your desire to manage your own investments.
Consider alternatives, and if nothing else, push your advisor to justify the fees being paid for the mutual funds they are using. There are low-cost options available, even in the mutual fund space, so you might be able to lower your fees without moving your money again. That way, you and your kids can both be happy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Biden’s step-aside reassures the bond market, Canadian rates drop again, Mag 7 stocks head in opposite directions, and Loblaw’s...
There may be tax implications to renting out your home after moving out of it. There are also some...
The Toronto executive coach used to think that money was a source of conflict, but she transformed her thinking...
Created By
Ratehub
Would leveraging the equity in a home to invest in dividend-paying investments lead to tax repercussions?
According to the book Die with Zero, we should all run out of money just as we run out...
Inflation in Canada cools, Netflix killed commercials only to bring them back, U.S. banks are cautiously profitable, and American...
The new subsidized child-care spaces are indeed a bargain, but they come with reduced tax benefits. Here’s how to...
If the property was bought before 1994, there may already have a $100,000 capital gains deduction.
Created By
Ratehub