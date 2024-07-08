Withdrawing from an RRSP before age 70

Are you thinking you’d like to withdraw everything from your RRSP before starting your OAS or age 70? This way, if you die after age 70, there’s no RRSP/RRIF to transfer to your wife, no resulting income increase for her, and therefore no OAS clawback. This sounds like a good idea; let’s play it out and see. Start by converting your RRSP to a RRIF (registered retirement income fund) so you can split your pension income with your wife; you cannot split RRSP withdrawals.

To deplete your RRIF of $200,000 plus investment growth within five years, draw out about $45,000 a year and, at the same time, delay your OAS pension until age 70. The OAS pension increases by 0.6% per month for every month you delay beyond age 65 and if you delay until age 70 it will increase by 36%, guaranteed, and it is an indexed pension that will last a lifetime under current legislation.

What may have been a little better is delaying your CPP as it increases by 0.7%/month and the initial pension amount is based off the YMPE (yearly maximum pensionable earnings) which has historically increased faster than the rate of inflation, meaning that by delaying CPP to age 70 it may increase by more than 42%.

With your RRIF depleted, your wife will not experience an OAS clawback if you die before she does. Mission accomplished, but we should question the strategy. What are you going to do with the money you take out of your RRIF and how much money will you have after tax?

Consequences of accelerated withdrawals from a RRIF

I estimate that, in Ontario, your $45,000 after-tax RRIF withdrawal will leave you with $28,451 to invest. So, rather than having $45,000 growing and compounding tax sheltered you will have $28,451 growing and compounding. Ideally, if you have the room, you will invest this money in a tax-free savings account (TFSA), where it will also be tax sheltered, otherwise, you will invest in a non-registered account. A non-registered account means paying tax on interest, dividends and/or capital gains as they are earned, probate and no pension income splitting.

I should acknowledge that, if your intention is to spend the RRSP and have fun that is a perfectly suitable strategy, especially when you know the income, you need is $147,000 per year and you have indexed pensions to support that income. The problem for me is it makes for a short article, so let’s continue the analysis.

What would happen if, instead of drawing everything from your RRIF, you drew just enough to supplement your OAS pension while delaying it to age 70? What if, at age 72, your RRIF remains at about $200,000 and the mandatory minimum withdrawal is $10,800. You could split that $10,800 with your wife and not be subject to OAS clawback. Of course, when you die the RRIF will transfer to your wife, who will no longer be able to pension split and her OAS pension will likely be impacted.

Stop trying to predict the future and enjoy your money

Randy, I think you can see there is no clear-cut winning strategy here. Either draw RRSP/RRIF early or leave it to grow. You may read about strategies involving income averaging or early RRIF withdrawals to minimize tax, but often I find these to be more smart-sounding strategies rather than winning strategies. There are so many variables to account for, the analysis must be done using sophisticated planning software in conjunction with your life plan.