I bet you wouldn’t mind having a time machine to see into your future, enabling you to easily make good decisions today. Well, I don’t have time machine for you, but I may have the next best thing: a planning model and a process you can follow on your own or with a financial planner. Why don’t you give a planning model a try?

How to plan your retirement income in Canada

Start with a planning model by preparing your net worth statement, which lists all your assets and liabilities. Once completed, note the amount of liquid money you have for spending. That’s the money you have easy access to and can spend at any time, versus your non-liquid wealth, such as your home and farm.

Next, prepare your annual cash flow statement by itemizing the money coming in and money going out of your savings account and chequing account. If you haven’t done this before you may find it enlightening. Take note of where you are spending and how much for each item. Some expenses will be fixed, such as housing. And some will be variable, such as entertainment. At the end of the year, you should have a surplus or deficit. I’m guessing you will have a surplus.

Your next step will require access to good projection software, which many financial planners will have. But you can even use Excel or Google Sheets. Project your net worth and cash flow statements into the future to your assumed life expectancy. Be sure to take into account inflation, taxes, investment returns, and anything else you can think of that will impact your money.

This is what I think you are going to see: When you start your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), your income will increase giving you more money to spend each year. That’s even if you have a pension bridge benefit that drops off.

At age 72, your income will increase again because of forced registered retirement income fund (RRIF) withdrawals, giving you even more money to spend each year.

Do you understand what is happening at this point in your planning? As your health and energy levels are declining with age, the amount you have available to spend is increasing. What will happen to your income if you sell the farm and lose your farm income? Do you need the income from your farm? What would you do with the extra income? These answers will make an impact on how you use your retirement income.

When to do tax-planning strategies for retirement income

Here’s what I think: You may invest that extra money. And when you model it out, you will see your projected net worth ever increasing. Then, at your assumed death, you will probably pay a very large amount of tax and still leave someone a lot of money. You didn’t mention if you had children.