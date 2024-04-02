Financial hardship withdrawal exceptions and increasing income in retirement
Money in a LIRA or LIF is intended to last a lifetime, making it difficult to access more than the maximum withdrawal amount. There are a few unlocking exceptions, though.
Money in a LIRA or LIF is intended to last a lifetime, making it difficult to access more than the maximum withdrawal amount. There are a few unlocking exceptions, though.
Advertisement
I am in B.C., Canada. I moved my LIRA into a LIF two years ago. I have taken the maximum annual withdrawals for each year. I thought it’d be smart to start taking it. How can I get more out of it? I need the funds to help deal with bill payments. All my monthly income is going to a mortgage now, and I have no extra money for anything else. I am trying to save my credit rating and cannot use credit anymore. Can it be transferred back into something that I can withdraw? Hardship clauses do not apply to me, but that does not mean I am not in trouble. I wish I had not done it. I have put myself in a terrible spot. This LIF is not my only income for retirement. I have another pension and full CPP and OAS. Any advice you have? I would greatly appreciate it.
—CM
CM, if you’re taking the maximum annual withdrawals from your life income fund (LIF), then it’s unlikely you will be able to take any additional money from your LIF. There are a few exceptions, which I will review. Then I will give you some other ideas to think about. They may help you regain control of your situation.
Advertisement
First, remember the money in your locked-in retirement account (LIRA) or LIF is money intended to provide you with a lifetime income. Upon leaving your employer, your pension savings were converted into a LIRA, which again is intended to last you your lifetime.
With most LIRAs, you can start making withdrawals at age 55. That’s done by converting a LIRA to a LIF. In some ways, LIRAs and LIFs are similar to registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) or registered retirement income funds (RRIFs). Except with a LIRA, you can’t withdraw money like you can from an RRSP. And with a LIF, you are limited to a maximum withdrawal amount, whereas with a RRIF, you can withdraw as much money as you like.
There are federally and provincially regulated LIRAs and LIFs. And, when it comes to withdrawals, exceptions and unlocking privileges, you need to check if your LIRA and/or LIF is a federal or provincial plan, as they each have their own set of rules. If you’re not sure where your LIRA and/or LIF is registered, call the financial institution holding your account.
Once you know how your LIRA and/or LIF account is registered, go to that jurisdiction’s website to review its unlocking rules. The best thing to do is to download the unlocking application form and give it a read. Typically, it’s not that difficult to understand.
CM, for you, go to the B.C. Financial Services Authority website and download the application. On the site, you will see you can withdraw additional monies from your LIF, over the maximum withdrawal limit, if you are facing financial hardship. You mentioned you don’t qualify, but let’s review the financial hardship exceptions, just in case.
To qualify for financial hardship for a LIF in B.C., you must meet one or more of the following criteria:
In most cases, a person will unlock their LIF in one of the following ways instead of applying for financial hardship.
No matter which exception you qualify for, you must apply. The financial institution holding your investment account can provide you with the necessary forms.
Advertisement
If you’re unable to unlock your LIF and you really need the money, you will have to find funds elsewhere. I don’t know your circumstances well enough to tell you where you will find the money, but planner Michael Curtis, of Vision Works financial planning software, has put forth the 3Cs concept, which may help frame your thinking about where the money may come from.
Converting wealth is simply selling a fixed asset to provide cash for living expenses or to purchase an income-producing asset. This could be a simple thing to do, and it may have a large financial impact for you. Examples include downsizing a home, and selling personal items such as art, jewellery or anything else you’re no longer using.
Creating wealth may involve taking on extra work, getting a raise or renting out part of your home. It can also include earning higher returns on your investments.
Conserving wealth is attempting to spend less money, reducing debt costs and reducing income tax.
Of the 3Cs, creating wealth is normally the toughest one to do, but it often yields the greatest results. On the opposite end, conserving wealth by reducing expenses doesn’t usually yield the results of the other two Cs. And, although it may seem easy, it’s not. And it’s not fun. Who wants to lower their standard of living?
CM, I know I couldn’t provide you with the exact answer you’re looking for, but I feel sometimes people are too quick to cash out of retirement savings to pay off debt. Take a minute to think about each of the 3Cs and how they might apply to you. Do you have any assets you are willing to sell and convert to cash? Is there something you can do to earn more money? If you must, could you reduce your spending? If you can find a way through this time without unlocking your LIF, you will be better off down the road.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Financial planner and money coach Michelle Robertson left corporate life to teach women about money. Here’s what she learned...
When you die, capital gains tax might apply to some of your assets. Can life insurance help shelter your...
Do Canadians have to file a trust tax return this year? What is a bare trust? What are the...
Trump sells unprofitable company for billions, the U.S. is an oil king, GameStop struggles continue, and tech rules the...
Saving and investing $100,000 is a popular finance goal for Canadians. Thankfully, with growth and compound interest, it’s not...
Changing your status to common-law has an impact on your tax return and government benefits. Here’s how to know...
Inflation falls, Fedex jumps 13%, earnings soften for Power Corp and Couche-Tard, and S&P 500 gets two new members.
You don’t want to miss the conversion deadline at the end of the year you turn 71—you’ll be on...
Presented By
National Bank of Canada
Presented By
National Bank of Canada