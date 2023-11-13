Registered retirement income fund (RRIF) withdrawals are fully taxable and added to your income each year. You can leave a RRIF account to your spouse on a tax-deferred basis. But a large RRIF account owned by a single or widowed senior can be subject to over 50% tax. A RRIF on death is taxed as if the entire account is withdrawn on the accountholder’s date of death.

What is the minimum RRIF withdrawal?

Minimum withdrawals are required from a RRIF account each year, and in your 80s, they range from about 7% to 11%. For you, Amy, this would mean minimum RRIF withdrawals of about $200,000 to $300,000 each year. This would likely cause your marginal tax rate to be in the top marginal tax bracket. Sometimes, using up low tax brackets can be advantageous, but you do not have any ability to take additional income at lower rates.

RRIF withdrawals: Which tax strategy is best?

Taking extra withdrawals from your RRIF when you are in the top tax bracket is unlikely to be advantageous. Here is an example to reinforce that.

Say you took an extra $100,000 RRIF withdrawal and the top marginal tax rate in your province was 50%. You would have $50,000 after tax to invest in a taxable account. Now say the money in the taxable account grew at 5% per year for 10 years. It would be worth $81,445.

By comparison, say you left the $100,000 invested in your RRIF account instead. After 10 years at the same 5% growth rate, it would be worth $162,890. If you withdrew it at the same 50% top marginal tax rate, you would have the same $81,445 after tax as in the first scenario.

The problem with this example is the two scenarios do not compare apples to apples. The 5% return in the taxable account would be less than 5% after tax. And the same return with the same investments in a tax-sheltered RRIF would be more than 5%. As such, leaving the extra funds in your RRIF account should lead to a better outcome.

So, in your case, Amy, there is not an easy solution to the tax payable on your RRIF. You can pay a high rate of tax on extra withdrawals during your life, or your estate will pay a high rate on your death. Given you do not need the extra withdrawals for cash flow, you will probably maximize your estate by limiting your withdrawals to the minimum.

Should you donate your investments to charity?

You mention donating securities with capital gains. If you have non-registered investments that have grown in value, there are two different tax benefits from making donations.