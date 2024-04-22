Advertisement

Real estate investor in apartment neighbourhood

Real Estate

Home buyers’ alert: Terms you may not know, but should

Understanding industry jargon can make you a better real estate investor.

Couple looking at their cottage, wondering what the impact of the capital gain changes from Budget 2024

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 21, 2024

Capital gains tax inclusion rate will increase (for some), Netflix chills, U.S. bank earnings solid, and will the loonie...

A couple nearing retirement embrace on the beach

Ask a Planner

How annuities work in Canada

Young Canadian family grapples with budget

News

Federal Budget 2024: How it will affect Canadians’ finances and taxes

Learn how the federal government’s 2024 budget can affect you and your money.

A woman on her phone trying to get the money back from a scam.

MoneyFlex

6 phishing scams targeting young Canadians (and how not to fall for them)

Gen Z isn’t immune to phishing scams. Find out the most common schemes targeting young Canadians and how to...

Canadian family of five in a backyard of a home they can afford the mortgage of

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

Two electricians are looking at wiring inside an exposed wall, discussing if the renovation and upgrades are tax deductible

Ask a Planner

Are home renovations tax deductible in Canada?

Doing home renovations? Find out if there are any tax incentives that Canadians are able to claim.

Delta airplane on tarmack

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 14, 2024

U.S. inflation comes in hot, Delta says revenge travel is alive and well, doubling your CPP benefits, and AI...

A man works on his laptop with a small dog on his lap

Ask a Planner

How to change a past tax return

You can amend previous tax returns to include new information, such as investment management fees for a non-registered account....

3M building

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 7, 2024

History repeats (or rhymes) itself in latest market upswing, FHSA celebrates its first birthday, investors getting rich from stocks,...

