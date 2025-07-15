Advertisement

AI chatbots have become another go-to for many young Canadians to set up budgets and map out financial goals. The Icons for the smartphone apps DeepSeek and ChatGPT are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

News

AI chatbots can help with personal finance—if you ask the right questions

Canadians are using AI for money matters, from budgeting to financial planning. Read these expert tips to get better...

A smiling young man using a laptop

News

How to use AI to find a job—without annoying the employers

Many Canadian job seekers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to apply for work. Here’s how to use...

Two parents and two kids in their suburban backyard

News

Upgrading your backyard? Here’s how to keep home reno costs in check

Many Canadians are doing home improvement projects this summer, from plants to swimming pools. Read expert tips to get...

A crane is seen above a wood-frame condo project under construction as condo and office towers line the downtown skyline, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 4, 2025. While optimism is building in some parts of Canada for a second-half rebound in the real estate market, condominium dwellers aiming to move up to a larger space face tough choices amid little sign of improvement for that segment.

Real Estate

Weak condo market means tough choices for potential move-up buyers

Condo owners hoping to buy a house are stuck in a stalled market as sales in Canada continue to...

Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

News

Do you need that bank mutual fund? Maybe not

A quarter of Ontario mutual fund dealers say customers were sold unneeded products.

Canada's housing agency says advertised rents in major cities are easing due to factors such as increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are still not feeling relief relative to their income levels. Kyle Jerry, right, helps De-Ren Jhou carry a mattress into an apartment building on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

Rents easing across most major markets but many tenants not feeling relief: CMHC

CMHC says rents in some major cities are easing due to increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are...

A young man and woman take notes and look at a tablet

Investing

Mutual funds vs. ETFs: What you need to know to decide what investment works for you

Both mutual funds and ETFs have their place, and the right one for you comes down to your financial...

Construction workers work at the site of a condo tower under construction, in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

News

Canadians will see wages pick up as immigration slows, Conference Board argues

The Conference Board of Canada expects wage hikes will pick up speed in the coming years as the pace...

A Sezzle logo is shown in a person's online shopping cart on a laptop in Vernon, B.C. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Shopping

What to know before you use “buy now, pay later” in Canada

Many retailers offer buy now, pay later programs to encourage spending. Understand the risks, including how your BNPL data...

Travel Insurance

If you’re going on vacation, don’t forget travel health insurance

If you’re travelling outside Canada, or even outside your own province or territory, here’s why you should consider buying...

