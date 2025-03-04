Advertisement

Related Articles

Canadian parents with their adult children, having a good time, spending money on a dinner, knowing they have money in the estate for their adult kids. Is life insurance the answer?

Ask MoneySense

Do retirees need life insurance?

A Certified Financial Planner looks at the different strategies to ask your own advisor: Is life insurance the answer?

A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

An older couple does stretches in a park

Retirement

OAS payment dates in 2025, and more to know about Old Age Security

Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS, and...

Canadian using his cell phone to check our Best robo-advisors in Canada ranking for 2024.

Investing

Best robo-advisors in Canada for 2025

Find out which Canadian robo-advisors offer the lowest fees, best support, top returns, and more, with MoneySense’s 2025 guide.

Investing

Questrade trading fees: Good news for Canadian investors

Canadians now have three zero-commission brokerage options, including Questrade, to trade stocks and ETFs.

News

What drove U.S. inflation in January 2025

Inflation prices jumped to 0.5% from January to December, which was the largest increase since August 2023.

Estate Planning

How to stop procrastinating and cross two major money moves off your list

In this excerpt from Wealthier, authors Daniel R. Solin and Mark McGrath offer practical tips on estate and financial...

senior-man-looking-laptop-holding-pen-making-notes

Ask a Planner

How your net income gets calculated for tax and OAS

To minimize taxes and maximize benefits, learn the difference between deductions, credits and other forms of tax relief by...

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025.

Taxes

When does the capital gains tax inclusion rate increase take effect?

Ottawa defers effective date of capital gains changes to 2026 and promises exemptions for the tax inclusion increase.

Ask a Planner

CPP for non-residents of Canada: How to apply, report pension income and more

A Certified Financial Planner explains how the CPP process works for a non-resident of Canada and if a return...

