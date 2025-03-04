I will address your questions and explain a bit more about the tax and procedural considerations with registered account conversion.

RRSP withdrawal rules

You can take an RRSP withdrawal whenever you want. The only exception is with a locked-in RRSP that comes from a pension plan. You may not be able to take withdrawals prior to age 55, except for extraordinary circumstances that vary based on the province of the pension the funds were transferred from.

RRSP withdrawals are taxable. There are exceptions for Home Buyer’s Plan (HBP) withdrawals for a first-time home buyer and Lifelong Learning Plan (LLP) withdrawals for post-secondary education.

You do not need to convert your RRSP to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) to take a withdrawal. But unless you buy an annuity or cash in your entire RRSP account, you need to convert it to a RRIF by December 31 of the year you turn 71.

In your case, Jackie, it sounds like you’re considering a partial conversion prior to age 71. There may be tax reasons for you to do this.

Tax differences between an RRSP and a RRIF

Like an RRSP, a RRIF withdrawal is fully taxable. A key difference is that a RRIF has minimum withdrawals beginning the year after you open the account, based on the value on December 31 of the previous year. There is a withdrawal percentage that increases as you get older, forcing you to draw down the account over time.

The minimum annual withdrawal from your RRIF has no required withholding tax. Some people confuse this with the withdrawal being tax-free, which is not the case. RRIF and RRSP withdrawals are both added to your tax return for the year.

There may be a couple tax advantages to withdrawing from a RRIF over an RRSP, though, and that may be your motivation, Jackie.