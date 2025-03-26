Advertisement

A woman in the background is adding a "sold" card to a "for sale" real estate sign.

Real Estate

How it works: Capital gains tax on the sale of a property

When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...

A smiling young couple hold a key in their new home

Mortgages

5 smart strategies for renewing your mortgage

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

A Canadian couple going over the duties of a power of attorney for property and if they should hire someone for the role.

Estate Planning

Can you hire someone to be power of attorney for property in Canada?

Here are the considerations before becoming a power of attorney for property and what to do if you’re unable...

Older woman working in department store

Retired Money

Why “unretirement” may be the fate of so many Canadians

Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 12, 2025

Tiff Macklem announcing the rate cut on March 12, 2025

News

Bank of Canada drops its key rate, points toward inflation and tariffs

Bank of Canada cuts its key interest rate to 2.75% as tariffs roil economy.

Investing

MoneySense at Her Assembly

Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create...

Man stressed by decisions because of the economy

Save

How to deal with your finances when the economy is stressing you out

Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....

Ask a Planner

How RRIF withdrawals work when you have multiple registered accounts

Canadians must begin taking RRIF withdrawals the year after converting an RRSP. What happens if you convert only part...

