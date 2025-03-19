Can you hire someone to be power of attorney for property in Canada?
Here are the considerations before becoming a power of attorney for property and what to do if you’re unable to fill the role, including hiring someone.
Advertisement
Here are the considerations before becoming a power of attorney for property and what to do if you’re unable to fill the role, including hiring someone.
It can be quite the adventure to manage a power of attorney (POA) for property and financial matters. In Canada, POAs for property are responsible for a wide range of tasks, from paying bills and managing investments to handling real estate transactions. And, there is of course ensuring remaining financial affairs are in order. The role requires attention to detail, organization and a good understanding of the person’s wishes. While it can be a lot of work, it’s also an opportunity to provide invaluable support to a loved one. And, sometimes it can make sense to hire someone.
Let’s break down what you need to know before taking on the role, the important conversations you should have beforehand, and how to manage the responsibilities if they start to feel like too much. Whether you’re thinking about becoming a POA or you already are one, here are my practical tips to help make the process a bit smoother and more manageable.
Search our directory of credentialled advisors providing financial and investing services across Canada.
Having a power of attorney for property is like having a financial superhero on standby for someone, called the “grantor.” This legal document allows a chosen trusted person to step in and manage your financial affairs if you’re unable to do so yourself. The person who takes on this role is known as the “attorney” (not to be confused with a lawyer).
It’s a big responsibility, and it comes with accountability and a duty to act in the best interests of the person being represented. The POA must manage the grantor’s money, investments and property with care, honesty and integrity. Essentially, the POA is accountable for their actions and must be prepared to justify their decisions, as they hold a position of trust and responsibility.
So, Canadians must choose our financial superheroes wisely and rest easy knowing our assets are in good hands.
Taking on the role of a POA for property means you’re expected to make decisions about money, investments and property on behalf of another person. Here are some tips to help you manage these responsibilities with grace and confidence.
First and foremost, communication is key. Keep the person you’re representing informed about the property decisions you’re making and the reasons behind them. Transparency builds trust and ensures that you’re both on the same page.
Second, stay organized. Keep detailed records of all transactions and decisions you’ve made. This will not only help you stay on top of things but also provide a clear trail if any questions arise.
Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: what to do if the responsibilities start to feel overwhelming. It’s perfectly normal, especially given the weight of the role. If you find yourself struggling, don’t hesitate to seek support. You can consult with financial advisors, legal professionals and even mental health support workers. Remember, superheroes need a sidekick.
Yes, you can renounce a POA role. The process involves notifying the person who appointed you and the court. It’s important to handle this transition with care and enlist a suitable replacement.
Obtaining legal advice is crucial in this process. It ensures that all legal requirements are met and the transition is smooth and legally sound. It also helps to make sure any costs the new POA for property accrues are approved, as they can vary from independent professionals to financial institutions and trust companies.
A legal professional can guide you through the necessary steps, help you understand your obligations, and properly document the renunciation of the POA. This not only protects you from potential legal issues down the line but also protects the person you were representing and ensures they’re not left in a vulnerable position.
When discussing the role of a POA for property, have open and honest conversations to ensure that both parties are on the same page.
For the grantor: Talk about your expectations. Ask questions like “How comfortable are you with managing my financial affairs?” and “Do you understand the legal obligations involved?” Ask your potential POA how they plan to keep you informed about the decisions they make and the actions they take.
Also discuss your financial goals and priorities, so your attorney can make decisions that align with your wishes. Share any specific instructions or preferences you have, such as how you want your investments managed and the bills that need to be prioritized. Be transparent and have regular communication.
For the POA: You want to fully understand the person’s expectations and preferences. Start by asking questions like “What are your financial goals and priorities?” “Are there any specific instructions or preferences you have for managing your finances?” “How often would you like updates on your financial affairs?” and “What is the best way to communicate?” Also discuss how you will keep them informed about the decisions you make and the actions you take.
Also talk about what happens should you need to renounce the role. These conversations will help ensure both parties have a clear understanding of the expectations and responsibilities involved. You may want to consider meeting with various types of professionals or firms to see who may be the best fit to take on the role.
If you are leaving your role as POA and the grantor has no other family members or friends who can step in, who can you hire?
Trust companies and financial institutions often provide professional attorney for property services, offering expertise in managing assets, paying bills and overseeing financial matters. Some lawyers specializing in estate law may also act in this role, and they would be an excellent option, particularly if there are complex legal issues.
In some cases, private firms and professionals (such as myself!) may be another option, depending on the needs and specialized attention required.
It’s crucial to choose a professional or firm that aligns with your expectations and possesses the qualifications to manage the grantor’s ongoing affairs effectively.
Being a POA for property is a significant and rewarding role that requires diligence and transparency to navigate the complexities of managing someone else’s financial affairs. Communication is key, as both the POA and grantor need to understand the expectations and responsibilities involved.
If the role becomes too overwhelming, or if you must stop doing it for another reason, seeking legal advice can make all the difference in ensuring a smooth and ethical transition. Embrace the journey, seek support when needed, and know that it’s possible to step down if the responsibilities become too much.
Not all heroes wear capes—sometimes they are a POA. And sometimes they know when to hire someone else in their place.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Want to give or loan money to your children? Here are the factors that determine who pays tax in...
Steve Ambeault is a financial planner based in Edmonton and Calgary. Find out more about his services.
Learn about Canada’s carbon tax, launched in 2019 and ended in 2025.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Here are two ways to manage the effects of tariffs in Canada, plus three statements to prepare to ensure...
Economic uncertainty, inflation and the decline of workplace pensions have left growing numbers of seniors unable to leave their...
Created By
Ratehub.ca
Meet Evan Parubets Evan Parubets is the Head of Advisory Services Team at Steadyhand in Toronto. He is a...
Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create...
Power of attorney compensation can be high, but the role can be a lot of work. Here’s what happens...