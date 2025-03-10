Advertisement

Ask a Planner

How RRIF withdrawals work when you have multiple registered accounts

Canadians must begin taking RRIF withdrawals the year after converting an RRSP. What happens if you convert only part...

Canadian parents with their adult children, having a good time, spending money on a dinner, knowing they have money in the estate for their adult kids. Is life insurance the answer?

Ask MoneySense

Do retirees need life insurance?

A Certified Financial Planner looks at the different strategies to ask your own advisor: Is life insurance the answer?

MoneyFlex

Mortgage Guide For Gen Z: The true costs of home ownership for young Canadians

What is the cost of buying your first home as a Gen Z? Find out the total costs you’re...

Columns

Tax and estate planning for joint accounts

Many Canadians have questions about how accounts are transferred upon death. Here’s how it works when assets are held...

NY Stock Exchange with U.S. flag, and its index can be heavily weighted with tech.

ETFs

How to stay invested in U.S. stocks without the tech overweight

Concerned about the heavy tech weighting in U.S. stock indexes? Explore ETF alternatives for balanced exposure to U.S. equities.

Ask a Planner

How to reduce foreign exchange costs using Norbert’s Gambit

Converting between U.S. and Canadian dollars can be costly. This technique can reduce the cost from 2% or more...

A bitcoin sits in front of a Canadian flag

Canadian Crypto Observer

Bitcoin or Ethereum: which is the best crypto to buy in 2025?

Plus, Trump wants to make crypto great again, Blackrock iShares launches a bitcoin ETF in Canada, and crypto coins...

My MoneySense

“Our goal is to have properties all over the world”: Sara Loriot is determined to keep dreaming big

The portfolio manager and podcast host shares insights on the importance of having long- and short-term financial goals. ...

Ask a Planner

How to use FHSA and RRSP withdrawals for a home down payment in Canada

First-time home buyers in Canada can pull from savings in registered accounts to fund their down payment. Here’s how...

A Canadian holding on to a receipt for their income tax filing.

Jacks on Tax

“I have receipts”: Why you need to keep Canada income tax documents 

You can’t just claim anything. In preparing to file your income tax return, you will need to save receipts...

