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Senior couple sitting in a office meeting.

Retirement

Why homeownership isn’t guaranteeing financial security for seniors

A University of Calgary study found that over one-third of senior homeowners worry about affording basic home maintenance, suggesting...

Why homeownership isn’t guaranteeing financial security for seniors
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Ask a Planner

How can I plan to die with nothing?

It’s almost impossible to do, but the mindset around spending all your savings can help you make the best of the...

How can I plan to die with nothing?

Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada
A marriage official offers a couple their rings during their wedding in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2007

Financial Planning

When ‘silent divorces’ lead to costly splits

Silent divorces can quietly drive up financial stakes. Delays, hidden assets, and lack of formal separation can turn emotional...

When ‘silent divorces’ lead to costly splits
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016

Estate Planning

Don’t inherit a crisis: How to manage a parent’s debt before they pass

Learn how to protect your family from inherited debt, unexpected taxes, and estate pitfalls. Experts share tips on wills,...

Don’t inherit a crisis: How to manage a parent’s debt before they pass
Senior couple smiling and looking at a computer

Retirement

Helping aging parents understand retirement living options

Explore retirement living options—from aging in place to assisted care—and learn how to start supportive, practical conversations with aging...

Helping aging parents understand retirement living options

Ask a Planner

We’re 10 years apart. Can we retire together?

Retirement planning for couples with a significant age difference calls for realistic projections but also flexibility.

We’re 10 years apart. Can we retire together?

Financial Planning

Canadians are reconsidering relationships over money, survey finds

Money stress is straining relationships across Canada. Here’s what a new survey reveals, and how couples can have healthier,...

Canadians are reconsidering relationships over money, survey finds

Financial Planning

Warning to caregivers: Expect a scavenger hunt

Many adult children know the basics of their parents’ money, but not the details. Discover why full financial visibility...

Warning to caregivers: Expect a scavenger hunt