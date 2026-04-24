It wasn’t just the thought of “losing” a portion of my hard-earned income; that concern faded quickly. What stayed with me was the fear of getting it wrong—of misunderstanding the rules, making a mistake, and finding myself in trouble for something I didn’t fully understand.

I remember having a conversation before we moved, when someone asked if I was excited about paying taxes in Canada. I laughed, but underneath it, I was stressed. And I was not alone.

According to recent data, nearly 90% of newcomers to Canada file their taxes within their first year or shortly after arrival, which is encouraging. But the more telling statistic is this: a 2025 TD survey found that 76% of newcomers fear making mistakes on their tax return, and more than half find the process overwhelming.

Even with high participation, there is a clear gap between doing and understanding. I felt that gap myself.

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A few months after we arrived, I filed my first Canadian tax return. It wasn’t perfect. I leaned on help, asked questions, and tried to make sense of what I was doing. But something shifted in that process. For the first time, I started to understand not just how the system worked, but what it was doing for us.

It’s not just a tax return, it’s your entry point

Most people think of filing taxes as an obligation. In Canada, it is much more than that. Filing your taxes is how you enter the financial system. It’s how you establish yourself, not just as a resident, but as an active participant in the country’s economic framework. It determines what you are eligible for, what support you can receive, and how your financial life begins to take shape.

Before moving to Canada, I had never heard of things like the Canada Child Benefit. The idea that families receive financial support based on income to help raise children was new to me. The same goes for EI, an insurance system people pay into that supports them if they lose their job.

Then there are the less obvious benefits: RRSP contributions that reduce your taxable income, credits that support lower- and middle-income households, and access to programs and services that are all tied, in one way or another, to your tax return.

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I was also struck by the visible outcomes: well-maintained parks, accessible libraries, publicly funded education, and a healthcare system that, while not perfect, is built on the idea of access.

For the first time, I saw the connection between what you contribute and what you receive. Paying taxes stopped feeling like a loss and started to feel like participation.

The system works, but it assumes you understand it

Canada has built a system designed to support its residents and citizens, but it assumes something that is not always true: that you understand how it works. For many newcomers, that is not the case.

Statistics Canada data shows that tax filing is a key part of how newcomers participate in the system, yet many still rely on friends, family, or informal networks to navigate it. Some use professional services, while others try to figure it out on their own.

That creates inconsistency and risk—not necessarily of making major mistakes, but of missing out. Missing credits. Missing benefits. Missing opportunities to structure your finances more effectively.

There are also technical complexities that are not intuitive. Understanding your residency status for tax purposes, knowing what income needs to be declared and when, or navigating rules like the “90% rule” are not things you naturally know if you did not grow up in the system. And yet, they matter. Because filing your taxes is not just about compliance; it is about access.

Why this step matters more than anything else

In many ways, filing your taxes is the first real financial decision you make in Canada. Before you think about investing, buying a home, or building credit, you file.

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And that one action sets off a chain reaction. It determines your eligibility for benefits, establishes your financial profile, and becomes part of the documentation you will rely on for everything from renting a home to applying for a mortgage.